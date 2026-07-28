Joey Chestnut Appearance Friday Highlights Renegades Homestand

Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are back in action for their first homestand after the All-Star Break at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 28. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. It is the third of four meetings in 2026 between these two teams, and the final in the Hudson Valley.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

This week's featured food item is the Loaded Mac and Cheese located at the third base concessions stand. The featured drink this week is the Hudson Spin available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Tuesday, July 28 - Italian Heritage Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans and Celsius Mocktails

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Smooch

Den Pro Shop Deal: $10 Wine Tumblers

Postgame: Family Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, July 29 - Super Splash Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union and We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network - 12:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 11 a.m.)

Super Splash Day - FREE Waterslide in the Valley available for all guests to access

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network

We Care Wednesday Partner: Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. To learn more about the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the We Care Wednesday Program click here

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: The Wallpapers

Den Pro Shop Deal: $8.20 Select Novelties

Drink Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar and 50% off Real American Beer

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Thursday, July 30 - Video Game Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Promotion: Mystery Ball and Bobblehead FUNdraiser benefiting the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame. Grab a collectible signed baseball or bobblehead from teams around the United States, 1 bag for $20, 2 for $35. Limit 2 bags per guest, all-proceeds benefit the Dutchess Baseball Hall of Fame.

845 County Nights presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union: Ulster County Night

Giveaway: Renegades 8-bit Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests

Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light cans and Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Positive Guys

Den Pro Shop Deal: 20% Off All Toy Novelties

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Friday, July 31 - Joey Chestnut - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Weekend Highlight: Hudson Valley Cider Donuts presented by TasteNY: Dusty's Farewell Tour

Don't miss your last chance to see the Cider Donuts on Dusty's Farewell Weekend! The classic mascot is going into retirement after Sunday's game on August 2. Jersey off the Back Auction will be held following the August 2nd game benefiting Project My Day.

Game Highlight: Joey Chestnut takes on the Cider Donut Challenge

Eat Like Joey Ticket Package: Get access to a meet-and-greet with competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut, plus a pregame buffet and a ticket to the game!

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bates Band

Den Pro Shop Deal: $20/$25/$30 Select CD Hats

Postgame: Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, and Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, August 1 - Faith and Family Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 4 p.m.)

Giveaway: Cider Donuts Cross-Body Bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets for the first 1,000 guests

Weekend Highlight: Hudson Valley Cider Donuts presented by TasteNY: Dusty's Farewell Tour

Don't miss your last chance to see the Cider Donuts on Dusty's Farewell Weekend! The classic mascot is going into retirement after Sunday's game on August 2. Jersey off the Back Auction will be held following the August 2nd game benefiting Project My Day.

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE

Pregame Faith & Family Concert in the Valley: One in Christ

Den Pro Shop Deal: Buy three Cider Donuts Items, get a free Dusty the Donut Plushy

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, August 2 - Rascal and Rosie's Anniversary Party - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (1-1:30 p.m.)

Weekend Highlight: Hudson Valley Cider Donuts presented by TasteNY: Dusty's Farewell Tour

Jersey off the Back Auction will be held following today's game benefiting Project My Day. This is your last chance to see the Cider Donuts on Dusty's Farewell Weekend! The classic mascot is going into retirement after the game

Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets: The first 250 kids through the gates 12 & under receive a meal voucher presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Cabin Fever

Den Pro Shop Deal: Buy A Pair of Items, Get 10% off

Renegades x Yankees Special Ticket Offer: Buy tickets to Sunday's Renegades game using this link and you'll also receive a Renegades hat and a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27!

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new free Home Run Membership or the premium Grand Slam Membership!

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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