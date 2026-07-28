Joey Chestnut Appearance Friday Highlights Renegades Homestand
Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are back in action for their first homestand after the All-Star Break at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 28. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. It is the third of four meetings in 2026 between these two teams, and the final in the Hudson Valley.
Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.
This week's featured food item is the Loaded Mac and Cheese located at the third base concessions stand. The featured drink this week is the Hudson Spin available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.
PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND
Tuesday, July 28 - Italian Heritage Night - 6:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday
Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)
Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans and Celsius Mocktails
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Smooch
Den Pro Shop Deal: $10 Wine Tumblers
Postgame: Family Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball
Wednesday, July 29 - Super Splash Day presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union and We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network - 12:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 11 a.m.)
Super Splash Day - FREE Waterslide in the Valley available for all guests to access
Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network
We Care Wednesday Partner: Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. To learn more about the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital and the We Care Wednesday Program click here
Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: The Wallpapers
Den Pro Shop Deal: $8.20 Select Novelties
Drink Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar and 50% off Real American Beer
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball
Thursday, July 30 - Video Game Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
Promotion: Mystery Ball and Bobblehead FUNdraiser benefiting the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame. Grab a collectible signed baseball or bobblehead from teams around the United States, 1 bag for $20, 2 for $35. Limit 2 bags per guest, all-proceeds benefit the Dutchess Baseball Hall of Fame.
845 County Nights presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union: Ulster County Night
Giveaway: Renegades 8-bit Jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests
Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light cans and Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Positive Guys
Den Pro Shop Deal: 20% Off All Toy Novelties
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball
Friday, July 31 - Joey Chestnut - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday
Weekend Highlight: Hudson Valley Cider Donuts presented by TasteNY: Dusty's Farewell Tour
Don't miss your last chance to see the Cider Donuts on Dusty's Farewell Weekend! The classic mascot is going into retirement after Sunday's game on August 2. Jersey off the Back Auction will be held following the August 2nd game benefiting Project My Day.
Game Highlight: Joey Chestnut takes on the Cider Donut Challenge
Eat Like Joey Ticket Package: Get access to a meet-and-greet with competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut, plus a pregame buffet and a ticket to the game!
Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bates Band
Den Pro Shop Deal: $20/$25/$30 Select CD Hats
Postgame: Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, and Launch-A-Ball
Saturday, August 1 - Faith and Family Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 4 p.m.)
Giveaway: Cider Donuts Cross-Body Bag presented by Hannaford Supermarkets for the first 1,000 guests
Weekend Highlight: Hudson Valley Cider Donuts presented by TasteNY: Dusty's Farewell Tour
Don't miss your last chance to see the Cider Donuts on Dusty's Farewell Weekend! The classic mascot is going into retirement after Sunday's game on August 2. Jersey off the Back Auction will be held following the August 2nd game benefiting Project My Day.
Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE
Pregame Faith & Family Concert in the Valley: One in Christ
Den Pro Shop Deal: Buy three Cider Donuts Items, get a free Dusty the Donut Plushy
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball
Sunday, August 2 - Rascal and Rosie's Anniversary Party - 2:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 1 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (1-1:30 p.m.)
Weekend Highlight: Hudson Valley Cider Donuts presented by TasteNY: Dusty's Farewell Tour
Jersey off the Back Auction will be held following today's game benefiting Project My Day. This is your last chance to see the Cider Donuts on Dusty's Farewell Weekend! The classic mascot is going into retirement after the game
Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets: The first 250 kids through the gates 12 & under receive a meal voucher presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Cabin Fever
Den Pro Shop Deal: Buy A Pair of Items, Get 10% off
Renegades x Yankees Special Ticket Offer: Buy tickets to Sunday's Renegades game using this link and you'll also receive a Renegades hat and a ticket to the Yankees game on Sunday, Sept. 27!
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball
Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new free Home Run Membership or the premium Grand Slam Membership!
Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, July 28 - vs. Winston-Salem (6:40 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 7/28/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Joey Chestnut Appearance Friday Highlights Renegades Homestand - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Drive Serving up Pickleball Paddle Giveaway on August 6th - Greenville Drive
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