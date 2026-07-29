Renegades Game Postponed

Published on July 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly scheduled game with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday, July 29 at Heritage Financial Park has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Saturday, August 1 at 4:05 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for a ticket of equal-or-lesser value for any remaining home game during the 2026 Renegades season. Camp and Day Care groups who had tickets to Wednesday's game will be contacted by a Renegades representative. The Renegades will be back in action on Thursday, July 30 with a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games at 5:05 p.m. as they host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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