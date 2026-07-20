Renegades Sweep Cyclones Sunday

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a potent offensive attack and strong work from the bullpen to sweep a doubleheader from the Brooklyn Cyclones, winning game one 14-2 and taking the nightcap 5-2.

In the first game of the doubleheader the Renegades tied their season-high with 14 runs and drew a season-high 12 walks. They sent nine to the plate in two separate innings, scoring six in the fourth and three in the sixth.

Eight of nine Renegades batters in the lineup reached base and scored runs in the first game of the doubleheader and five players scored multiple runs.

Game two of the doubleheader was just the second rubber game of the season played by the Renegades. Hudson Valley is now 2-0 in rubber games this season and is 4-0 in rubber games over the last two years.

Between the two games of the doubleheader, the Renegades scored 19 runs on 19 hits and allowed only four runs on seven hits.

Six Hudson Valley Renegades relief pitchers combined to throw six scoreless innings across the two games of the doubleheader and allowed only one hit and one walk while striking out nine.

This was the second doubleheader sweep of the season for the Renegades with both coming at the Cyclones (also 5/21). Hudson Valley has sweeps and two splits in four doubleheaders played this year.

Hudson Valley improved to 12-5 on the season against Brooklyn and is 7-4 at Maimonides Park in 2026.

RHP Luis Serna (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K) struck out six batters across 4.0 innings in his first start in 11 days in game one of the doubleheader.

Serna failed to complete 6.0 innings for the first time since 6/3 at Frederick, a span of five straight starts.

This was the first time that Serna has not walked a batter since 5/20 at Brooklyn, a streak of seven starts.

Over his last two starts Serna has 16 strikeouts and allowed two walks, and has 31 strikeouts and five walks across his last four starts.

In three starts against the Cyclones this season Serna has an 18:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15.0 innings.

LHP Allen Facundo (4.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 2 K) tied his season high with six walks allowed across 4.0 innings but allowed only one hit. Facundo limited the damage by stranding the bases loaded in the second and third innings.

Facundo also walked six on 6/11 vs Jersey Shore, which is also the most by a Renegades pitcher in the Yankees era.

3B Roderick Arias (4-for-6, 4 R, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, SB) had a massive day at the plate, falling a home run shy of the cycle and driving in five runs in game one of the doubleheader.

Arias has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games played.

Arias has stolen six bases in his last five games and has moved into a tie with Core Jackson for the team lead (27).

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .375/.436/.688 with a 1.124 OPS, 29 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 36 RBI, 15 BB, 38 K.

LF Robbie Burnett (3-for-3, 2 R, 2 2B, 5 RBI) had his first career five RBI game in game one of the doubleheader.

Burnett also collected his third multi-hit game of the season and had two extra-base hits for the first time this year.

Burnett drove in runs in all four of his plate appearances with two RBI doubles and two bases-loaded walks.

Burnett entered as a replacement in the second game and singled in his lone plate appearance.

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) picked up the win in relief in game one of the doubleheader, earning his first victory of the season on his 25th birthday.

Nixon has allowed just one run in his last five appearances (5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K), lowering his season ERA to 7.07.

LF Luis Durango (2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB) had hits in each game of the doubleheader and extended his hitting streak to seven straight games.

Durango is working a seven-game hitting streak, batting .478/.520/.652 over the stretch with 6 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 6-7 SB.

DH/C Eric Genther (2-for-8, R, RBI, BB) drove in runs in both games of the doubleheader and extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Genther is hitting .304/.432/.518 with a .950 OPS, 11 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 112 RBI, 10 BB, 11 K during the streak.

SS Core Jackson (3-for-8, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) hit his 12th home run of the season as part of a three-hit performance in game two.

CF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-6, R, 2B) saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end in game two of the doubleheader after going 0-for-2.

1B Kyle West (1-for-9, R, 2B, RBI) had an RBI double in game one of the doubleheader, becoming the second Renegades player ever to reach the 60 RBI plateau in a season, joining Tyler Hardman, who set the team single season RBI record of 79 in 2022.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) threw his fifth straight scoreless appearance and has hallowed only one run across 10.2 innings in his last 10 appearances.

RHP Andrew Landry (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) had his third straight scoreless appearance in game one.

Landry has struck out 36.5% of batters faced since the beginning of June across 10 games.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up his third save of the season in closing out the win in game two.

Sanchez has four straight scoreless appearances, during which he has thrown 4.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.