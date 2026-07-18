Renegades Blanked at Brooklyn

Published on July 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 4-0 to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

Friday was just the fourth time this season that the Renegades have been shut out in a game this season. They entered play averaging 5.3 runs per game this season.

The Renegades had just two hits in the game, both infield singles by LF Luis Durango. They drew four walks in the game and had one batter hit by a pitch.

With Friday's loss and the loss in the last game before the All-Star Break on Sunday, the Renegades have lost back- to-back games for the first time 6/30 and 7/1 against Wilmington.

The Renegades failed to hit a home run for just the 10th time in their last 36 games since the beginning of June.

Hudson Valley falls to 10-5 on the season against the Brooklyn and is 7-2 at Maimonides Park in 2026.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters across 5.2 innings in his first start in 10 days.

This was the fourth time in Cunningham's last six starts in which he pitched into the sixth inning after he had not done so this season before.

Cunningham retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced in the start and allowed only one hit after the third inning.

Both runs allowed by Cunningham came home during an eight-batter bottom of the third. An RBI triple from John Bay and an RBI single from Corey Collins did the damage during that inning where the Cyclones had three hits and drew two walks.

Friday was the sixth straight start for Cunningham allowing two-or-fewer earned runs, a stretch which has dropped his ERA from 6.43 to 4.10.

LF Luis Durango (2-for-3, SB) was the only Renegade with a hit on Friday, and picked up his second straight multi-hit game.

Durango grabbed his eighth multi-hit performance of the season with the Renegades.

Durango is working a five-game hitting streak, batting .474/.474/.684 over the stretch with 2 2B, 3B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 3 K, 6-7 SB.

3B Roderick Arias (0-for-2, 2 BB, SB) has reached base in 30 of his last 31 games played.

Arias has stolen five bases in his last three games played. He has 26 on the season which is the second-most on the team behind Core Jackson (27).

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .361/.414/.664 with a 1.078 OPS, 10 2B, 9 HR, 25 R, 31 RBI, 12 BB, 37 K.

C Eric Genther (0-for-3, HBP) extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Genther is hitting .313/.446/.563 with a 1.009 OPS, 10 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 9 BB, 9 K during the streak.

CF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-3, BB) has reached base in 29 of his last 31 games played and is working a 20-game on-base streak, the longest active streak on the team.

Rodriguez is hitting .290/.420/.507 over the on-base streak with 13 R, 4 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 17 BB, 18 K.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Saturday, July 18 @ Brooklyn Cyclones RHP Luis Serna (4-4, 4.04) RHP Clay Holmes (MLB Rehab) 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 @ Brooklyn Cyclones LHP Allen Facundo (3-2, 4.30) RHP Jose Chirinos (1-4, 5.19) 2 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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