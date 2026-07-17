Watch the Final from ShoreTown: Know Before You Go

Published on July 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







Here's everything you need to know before coming to ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday to watch Spain and Argentina in the World Cup Final!

Ocean County Official Watch Party

We can't wait to see you on Sunday for our Youth Soccer Skills Day and World Cup Final Watch Party at ShoreTown Ballpark. Below, find some important information.

Event Date: Sunday, July 19th

Event Time: Skills Day participants can check in beginning at 12:00 pm, with gates for participants opening at 12:30 pm. Please use the Third Base Gate. Gates for the general public open at 1:00 pm. Those that still need to register can do so here (skills day is open to kids ages 6 to 13).

Absolutely no cleats will be permitted on the field. Please wear sneakers. Participants can bring one, 20 oz, unopened water bottle per person or a reusable water bottle. We will have water coolers available for participants to hydrate!

About the Clinic: Participants will be broken up into groups according to their age, and work across multiple stations. The clinic runs from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm.

*Watching The World Cup Final:* Kickoff is at 3:00 pm and everyone can watch from the field or the stands. Those on the field are welcome to bring a blanket, but chairs are not permitted.

Food & Beverage Options: Several food and beverage options will be available for everyone starting at 1:00 pm and through the World Cup Final, which begins at 3:00 pm. These include the 3rd Base Concession Stand, Dippin' Dots, ShoreTown Soft Serve, Beer Portables, Grab & Go (behind Section 111) and the Sand Bar.

Sand Bar: The Sand Bar will have, in addition to beverage options, will have All-American Toss representatives where fans can play their game (more here).

Fans can also watch the game from the Blue Wave Bar with a limited menu available.

50/50: A 50/50 will be available with proceeds benefiting BlueClaws Charities.

Thanks, and we look forward to seeing you on Sunday!







South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

Watch the Final from ShoreTown: Know Before You Go - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

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