Keys Fall to Drive in Series Opener Friday Night

Published on July 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Frederick Keys fell to the Greenville Drive (Red Sox) in the series opener Friday night, losing by a score of 8-7 at Fluor Field at the West End.

Despite the Keys taking a one-run lead in the top of the ninth on a solo homer from Ike Irish, the Drive came back with a two-run bottom of the ninth to win the series opener, as Frederick aims to get back on track Saturday night during game two of the three-game series.

Frederick started out fast with a three-run homer in the top of the first off the bat of Creed Willems, who is currently with the Keys on a Minor League rehab assignment. This put Frederick ahead 3-0 through an inning of play with Boston Bateman throwing a scoreless bottom frame.

In the bottom of the second however, the Drive tied things up at three apiece with a three-run home run of their own, making it a 3-3 game heading into the third in the series opener.

Greenville went deep for the second time of the night in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer to center field, handing the home team its first lead of the night at 5-3 going into the fourth Friday night.

Colin Yeaman made it a one-run game in the top of the fourth on an RBI triple to right, cutting the Keys deficit to 5-4 entering the fifth at Fluor Field at the West End.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, the Drive added one run of insurance in the bottom of the sixth on a wild pitch, pushing their lead back to two at 6-4 heading into the seventh in Greenville.

Joe Glassey came on in relief during the bottom of the seventh and recorded two strikeouts during a 1-2-3 inning, taking the game to the eighth with the Keys looking for a late rally trailing by two.

The Keys rallied to tie it in the top of the eighth courtesy of an RBI triple from Victor Figueroa and an RBI double from Colin Tuft, evening things up at six apiece approaching the ninth, after Brandon Downer tossed a 1-2-3 bottom frame.

Ike Irish handed the Keys the lead back in the top of the ninth with a solo homer to left, giving them a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the ninth with Frederick looking to hold on in game one.

However, the Drive tied it in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single to left and then proceeded to earn the walk-off victory with an RBI single to shallow left field, winning the game for the Drive by a score of 8-7 Friday night in Greenville.

The Keys and Drive meet for game two of the three-game series Saturday night, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. from Fluor Field at the West End.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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