Hall Silences Hudson Valley in Brooklyn's 5th Straight Win, 4-0 over Hudson Valley

Published on July 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 6.0 shutout innings of one-hit ball from RHP Noah Hall, the Cyclones captured their season-high tying 5th straight win - a 4-0 shutout victory over Hudson Valley. Hall walked only two and struck out five en route to the win. The win marks Brooklyn's 7th shutout win of the season.

The right-hander has been untouchable for Brooklyn over the course of the last few weeks. Over his last three outings, the South Carolina product has tossed 17.1 shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out 20 batters.

SS Mitch Voit and CF John Bay each finished with three-hit nights for Brooklyn. Voit was 3-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and three stolen bases, while Bay went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. The duo combined for six of the 'Clones 10 hits on the night.

LHP Luis Rodriguez excelled in his High-A debut. The southpaw fired a clean first inning, retiring the only three batters he faced all night.

Hall took the baton and ran with it. So much so that Hudson Valley did not collect its first hit until the top of the 6th inning, courtesy of a bunt single from LF Luis Durango, who had the only two hits of the night for the Renegades.

All the while, Brooklyn plated a pair in the 3rd. With a man on 1st and one out, Bay launched a triple to left center field to plate the game's first run. One batter later, 1B Corey Collins singled home Bay to push the Brooklyn lead to 2-0.

The 'Clones tacked on another in the 6th against the 'Gades bullpen. With two outs in the inning, RHP Brady Kirtner entered in relief for Hudson Valley. LF Trace Willhoite drew a walk, before stealing 2nd for his first swiped bag of the year. Then, Voit connected on an RBI single on a ground ball up the middle to make it 3-0.

Brooklyn's bats were back for more in the 7th, scratching across yet another tally thanks to a sac fly from C Daiverson Gutierrez, pushing the lead to 4-0, which would hold for the final.

The Cyclones and Renegades return to action at 6:00 on Saturday at Maimonides Park. RHP Clay Holmes is slated to make a rehab start for the 'Clones. He'll be opposed by Hudson Valley's RHP Luis Serna (4-4, 4.04 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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