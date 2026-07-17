Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, July 17 - vs. Hudson Valley (6:40 PM ET)

Published on July 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (11-9, 36-49) open a three-game home series against the Hudson Valley Renegades (11-10, 41-44) - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - on Friday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LHP Luis Rodriguez (NR) is expected to make the start and his High-A debut for the Cyclones. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with RHP Bryce Cunningham (2-4, 4.21), the Yankees' No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn captured its fourth straight victory to secure a series win on Sunday against Wilmington, 5-3...The 'Clones utilized a three-run bottom half of the 8th inning, which included a go-ahead RBI base knock from C Ronald Hernandez...The Venezuelan went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI...DH Daiverson Gutiérrez also finished with a multi-hit effort, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI...RHP Frank Camarillo excelled in his return from the injured list...The UCSB product logged 2.0 scoreless no-hit innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out a pair...LHP Nicolas Carreño pitched better in bulk than his final line might suggest...The southpaw gave up two earned runs over 4.1 frames, retiring 10 in a row at one point.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

ROSTER MOVES: Ahead of the start of the unofficial second half, the Cyclones announced a series of roster moves on Friday...RHP Hoss Brewer was transferred back to Brooklyn from Triple-A Syracuse...Brewer did not pitch in a contest with Syracuse during his stint on its roster...RHP Robert Stock's rehab assignment came to an end...Additionally, RHP Calvin Ziegler and LHP Luis Rodríguez were both reinstated from the 7-day injured list...Ziegler pitched in two games with Brooklyn back in 2024.

GUTI'S AS GOOD AS GOLD: C Daiverson Gutiérrez had a tremendous series last week against the Blue Rocks, including a walk-off RBI single to give Brooklyn a 2-1 win on Saturday night...The backstop was a blistering 10-for-18 at the plate with a double, a home run, six RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base...Gutiérrez struck out just once all week, and not until Sunday...Since the series began last Tuesday, he is third in the league in hits with 10...Since June 23, the 20-year-old is slashing .327/379/.481/.860 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter continued his masterful season in Saturday's victory over the Blue Rocks, firing 4.2 innings of one-run ball...In a pair of outings last week in Frederick, he tossed a combined 8.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out 11...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.62), batting average against (.138) and WHIP (0.67)...He is also tied for third in the league in wins (4), tied for second in games started (8), and tied for 6th in innings pitched (39.0).

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Over this four-game winning streak, Brooklyn has held Wilmington to just seven runs on 18 hits combined...Since June 9, Brooklyn arms have recorded the 2nd-most strikeouts in the South Atlantic League (304)...In June, the Cyclones posted a 3.66 ERA (101 ER in 221.1 IP), the best mark in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.52 ERA (174 ER in 444.1 IP), which is the lowest among full-season minor league affiliates...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 3.26 ERA (82 ER in 226.1 IP), which is also the lowest mark in all of Minor League Baseball.

HAWK'S EYE VIEW: RHP Dakota Hawkins could not have been better in Thursday's win over Wilmington...The righty went 18 up, 18 down over a season-high 6.0 perfect innings, continuing his outstanding campaign...Dating back to April 19, Hawkins is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in 17 games (7 starts) between High-A and Triple-A...The Washington State product has been among the best arms in the South Atlantic League since rejoining Brooklyn in late April...Since April 30, among pitchers with at least 35.0 innings, Hawkins boasts the third-best ERA in the league (2.29)...The 26-year-old is also tied for the fewest walks permitted in the league during that span (8 in 35.1 IP), while checking in at third in WHIP (0.99) and tied for fourth in appearances (15).

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently...The Milwaukee, Wis. native reached in all five of his plate appearances in Thursday's win, going 2-for-2 with a home run, two walks, three RBI, a hit by pitch and three stolen bases...Over his last 36 games since May 22, Voit is hitting .263/.401/.453/.854 with 32 runs scored, five doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBI, 25 walks to 28 strikeouts, and 19 stolen bases...Voit had his 11-game on-base streak snapped on Friday...He went 14-for-44 (.318) at the dish during that stretch...Entering play on Tuesday, the 21-year-old is tied for third in the SAL in stolen bases (31) and fifth in hit-by-pitches (12).

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall was dominant once again for Brooklyn on Tuesday in the loss to Wilmington...The 25-year-old chucked a season-high 6.0 shutout frames, while striking out seven and allowing only three hits...Hall's career strikeout tally now sits at 208, alone atop the Brooklyn franchise list...Last week, Hall had a masterful outing as well, matching a then-season-high 5.1 innings while allowing a season-low one hit and striking out a career-high-tying eight batters...Hall surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time strikeout record on June 7 at Jersey Shore, and now sits alone in both innings pitched (201.0) and games started (40) on the career list...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF J.T. Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones' recent offensive surge...Benson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI last Saturday against Frederick...The 24-year-old launched a grand slam last Saturday night, and was a single shy of the cycle on June 23, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...Benson saw his 28-game on-base streak since May 22 come to an end on Tuesday night, posting a .324/.420/.637/1.057 slashline with 23 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, six home runs, 24 RBI, and six stolen bases...Since making his Brooklyn debut on May 19, Benson is tied for sixth in the South Atlantic League in doubles (11), tied for fourth in triples (2), tied for 10th in extra-base hits (19), 11th in slugging percentage (.534), and 13th in OPS (.899)...Entering play on Tuesday, the Crestwood, Ky. native leads the entire New York Mets' farm system in RBI (50), triples (7), extra-base hits (39), and doubles (21).

A BAY BAY: OF John Bay was one of three Cyclones to leave the yard in Thursday's win, and followed it up by going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored on Friday...The Austin Peay State product leads the team with 13 home runs on the season...Entering the week, Bay had hit just two home runs away from Maimonides Park on the year...In 37 games at home, Bay has a .299/.426/.638/1.064 slashline with nine home runs and 23 extra-base hits...In 37 games away from home, Bay is slashing .150/.285/.256/.541 with four home runs and six extra-base hits...Bay also homered in back-to-back games in Bowling Green on May 8 and May 9.

HOMER HAPPY: The Cyclones clubbed a season-high five home runs in a 13-5 win at Frederick on Wednesday night...Brooklyn had not powered five long balls in a single contest since April 30, 2025, vs. Wilmington...INF Jacob Reimer recorded the third three-homer game in franchise history that day, while C Ronald Hernandez added a multi-homer effort...Brooklyn homered in a stretch of eight consecutive games starting on June 23 vs. Jersey Shore...The stretch was the longest for the Cyclones since the minor league stat portal began in 2005...Brooklyn's previous high was seven straight from August 18-25, 2023, vs. Hudson Valley and at Asheville...Since that date, the Cyclones have hit 27 home runs, which is top 25 in all Minor League Baseball and tied for the fifth most in the South Atlantic League.

LA POTENCIA: OF Yohairo Cuevas struck again on Friday night against Frederick...After his three-game home run streak was snapped on Thursday, the Bronx native clubbed his fifth home run in as many games...Cuevas hit two home runs on Wednesday night against Frederick, his first career multi-homer game...It is the second multi-homer game for the Cyclones this year, joining C Ronald Hernandez, who accomplished the feat on May 10 at Bowling Green...Cuevas hit his first two career High-A home runs over the weekend against Jersey Shore...Cuevas played 60 games (233 PA) as a Cyclone over the past two seasons before connecting on his first home run...Since then, Cuevas has launched five homers over 35 PA...Dating back to June 5 with Single-A St. Lucie, the 22-year-old is slashing .291/.440/.640/1.080 with 18 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 19 RBI, five stolen bases, and 20 walks to 22 strikeouts.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate...The Venezuelan-born catcher scored the winning run in Brooklyn's walk-off win over Wilmington on Saturday...Hernandez hit his seventh home run of the season last Tuesday in Frederick - his second consecutive game with a homer - to set a new career-high...The 22-year-old saw his 7-game hitting streak come to an end last Saturday, during which he slashed .300/.432/.367/.799 with seven walks...Since May 24, Hernandez has hit .279/.393/.410/.803 in 33 games with 21 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 RBI, and 13 stolen bases.

KING HENRÍ-QUEZ: INF/OF Yonatan Henríquez has seen an uptick with the bat as of late...Henríquez picked up two hits on Thursday after connecting on his third home run of the season on Wednesday...The utility man went 10-for-24 (.417) with three doubles, two RBI, and three stolen bases in Brooklyn's previous homestand against Jersey Shore...The Puerto Plata, D.R. native collected a career-high four hits in Wednesday's win...Since June 16, Henríquez is hitting .268/.318/.402/.720 with nine runs scored, six doubles, one triple, one home run, four RBI, five walks, and seven stolen bases...The switch-hitter has reached base in 16 of his last 19 games.

COLL ME MAYBE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...Collins went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's loss to Wilmington...In 32 games since May 28, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .286/.450/.486/.936 with 17 runs scored, six doubles, five home runs, 22 RBI, and 31 walks to 32 strikeouts...Collins is also riding an 18-game on-base streak since June 17, going 19-for-60 (.317) at the plate with nine runs scored, four doubles, seven RBI, and 14 walks to 15 strikeouts...Since May 28, the Georgia product leads the South Atlantic League in on-base percentage (.450), is fifth in walks (31), and 11th in OPS (.936).

BAYLOR SWIFT: INF Jamari Baylor is off to a torrid start to his Cyclones career...The 25-year-old is 12-for-42 (.286) through his first 13 games with Brooklyn, scoring eight runs, tallying six extra-base hits, two home runs, and seven runs batted in...Dating back to his time with Single-A St. Lucie, Baylor had his 17-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday...The Richmond, Va. native hit .316/.418/.667/1.085 during that time with 12 runs scored, five doubles, five homers, and 13 RBI.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Brooklyn has the 4th most hit batters in all of Minor League Baseball with 80 hit-by-pitches, behind Winston-Salem, Chicago's (NL) High-A South Bend, and San Diego's Single-A Lake Elsinore...OF John Bay was plunked for the 17th time last Friday night, setting the Cyclones' single-season record...Bay previously shared the mark with OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero (2025)...Bay is second in the South Atlantic League and tied for fourth in MiLB after taking his 19th hit-by-pitch on Saturday, while INF Mitch Voit is fifth in the league with 12...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On July 17, 2001, Brooklyn defeated Hudson Valley, 3-0, for its 12th consecutive victory...The winning streak was the longest in the New York-Penn League that season.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has four of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (6), LHP Nicolas Carreño (25), RHP José Chirinos (26), and Gutiérrez (28)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 17, 2026

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