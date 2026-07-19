Blue Rocks Top BlueClaws 7-4 on Saturday

Published on July 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Nick Biddison had two hits for Jersey Shore, but a five run Blue Rocks fourth inning led the way in a 7-4 win over Jersey Shore on Saturday.

The Blue Rocks have taken the first two games from the BlueClaws in their three game series.

Wilmington took the lead with two runs in the second off starter Tanner Gresham. Jacob Walsh and Teo Banks had RBI doubles to put the Blue Rocks in front.

The BlueClaws got runs on a wild pitch in the third and single from Nick Biddison in the fourth to pull within a run.

Wilmington, however, answered with five runs in the bottom of the fourth, capped by a three run double from Yeremy Cabrera.

Jersey Shore got a run on an error and another on a groundout from Brandon Lewis to cut the lead to 7-4.

Biddison had two hits and two walks for the BlueClaws.

Gresham gave up seven runs in 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and four walks while striking out three. He fell to 0-4.

Six Wilmington pitchers combined to walk 11 and strike out 15 BlueClaws in the game.

Jacob Walsh had two hits and scored twice.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.