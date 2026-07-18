Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







A Great Eight... The Bowling Green Hot Rods delivered their eighth walk-off victory of the 2026 season on Friday night. Connor Hujsak's three-run home run secured the fourth walk-off win in the last home games seven games dating back to June 23. Hujsak became the third different Hot Rods player to record a walk-off homer, joining Ricardo Gonzalez on May 9 vs. Brooklyn and Nathan Flewelling on May 21 vs. Asheville.

Connor Closing In... Hujsak is approaching the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder's 21st round-tripper on Friday moved him into a tie for seventh place in team history with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. Bowling Green's franchise record was set by Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria posted his team-leading 35th stolen base on Friday. Santa Maria is now tied with 2010 Hot Rods player Brett Nommensen for the 11th-most stolen bases in a single season in franchise history.

Flew-idelphia... Catcher Nathan Flewelling earned the Larry Doby Award, winning MVP of the 2026 All-Star Future's Game on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 2 prospect blasted a two-run home run in the American League's 6-1 win at Citizens Bank Park.

McCoy's Mashing... Ryan McCoy is tied for the most extra-base hits during July. McCoy and Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Sammy Stafura are the only two SAL players with 10 extra-base hits this month. The first baseman has blasted six home runs during this span and is up to 14 total this season, third-most amongst Hot Rods players.

Livin' Like Larry... Infielder Larry Martinez continued his red-hot start with Bowling Green in Friday's series opener, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI in his home debut. Martinez has delivered six hits in his first four games as a Hot Rods player since being promoted from the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs. The 20-year-old is batting for a .339 average (37-for-109) with six multi-hit games this month.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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