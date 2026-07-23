Bootleggers Game Notes

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Flew Comes Through... Catcher Nathan Flewelling delivered the Bowling Green Hot Rods' ninth walk-off win of the 2026 season with a single in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 4-3 triumph over the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday. Flewelling, who was already the first Hot Rods player with multiple walk-offs this season, has now produced three walk-off hits. Flewelling won the Larry Doby Award as MLB All-Star Futures Game MVP earlier this month at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria swiped three bases during Wednesday's twin bill and now leads the 2026 South Atlantic League with 40 stolen bases. The 40 stolen bags ties 2013 Hot Rods player Thomas Coyle for the eighth-most in single-season team history. Santa Maria has stolen six bags in five games since the All-Star Break.

First Baseman on Fire... Ryan McCoy has turned up the heat in July with 12 extra-base hits over his last 16 games. The 12 XBH is tied for the second-most of any South Atlantic League player since July 1st. The first baseman has blasted six home runs during this span and is up to 14 total this season, third-most amongst Hot Rods players. McCoy enters Thursday night with a .994 OPS, third-best amongst 2026 Hot Rods players.

Can't Stop Kisting... Right-handed starter Jacob Kisting dealt 10 strikeouts, allowing just one unearned run, in Wednesday's opening game of a doubleheader. Kisting has not allowed an earned run over his last 16.2 innings thrown dating back to July 7. Kisting leads the South Atlantic League with a 0.78 WHIP amongst qualifiers during July and has thrown 24 strikeouts, second-most in the SAL during that span.

Connor Closing In... Hujsak is approaching the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder's 21st round-tripper on Friday against the Winston-Salem Dash moved him into a tie for seventh place in team history with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. The franchise record was set by Heriberto Hernandez' 24 blasts in 2022.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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