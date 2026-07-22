Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Takin' Care of Business.. The Bowling Green Hot Rods clinched their second series sweep of the 2026 season, winning all three games against the Winston-Salem Dash. Outfielder Connor Hujsak delivered a walk-off three-run home run on Friday night in a 5-3 victory, followed up by 11-3 and 5-4 wins on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Bowling Green's first sweep came against their opponents this week, the Asheville Tourists, from May 19 to May 24.

"Starting" Off Strong... Trevor Harrison tied a career-high eight strikeouts across 5.1 scoreless innings against the Dash on Sunday. Starting pitchers Dominic Niman, Jose Urbina and the aforementioned Harrison combined to hurl 14.0 innings of one-run ball (0.64 ERA) with 21 strikeouts.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria posted his team-leading 37th stolen base on Sunday. The 37 swipes marks the 11th-most stolen bases in a single season in franchise history. Santa Maria needs two more stolen bags to pass 2023 Dru Baker for 10th place all-time.

Connor Closing In... Hujsak is approaching the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder's 21st round-tripper on Friday moved him into a tie for seventh place in team history with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. Bowling Green's franchise record was set by current major league outfielder Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022.

First Baseman on Fire... Ryan McCoy has turned up the heat in July, crushing 11 extra-base hits over his last 14 games. The 11 XBH is tied for the second-most of any South Atlantic League player since July 1st. The first baseman has blasted six home runs during this span and is up to 14 total this season, third-most amongst Hot Rods players.

Taking on the Tourists... The Hot Rods open a six-game series with the Tourists on Tuesday night. Bowling Green boasts a 9-2 record against Asheville in 2026. Hot Rods' fourth-year manager Rafael Valenzuela Jr. holds a 51-23 all-time clip against the Tourists.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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