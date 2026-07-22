Friday Night Fireworks Return July 24th

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







There's no better way to wrap up a summer evening at Fluor Field than with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the downtown Greenville skyline.

Following the Greenville Drive's game on Friday, July 24, fans are invited to stick around for another exciting GE Vernova Friday Fireworks show. The dazzling postgame display has become one of the most popular traditions of the summer, creating lasting memories for fans of all ages.

Whether you're bringing the family, enjoying a night out with friends, or experiencing Fluor Field for the first time, Friday's fireworks provide the perfect finish to an evening of baseball in the heart of downtown Greenville.

Presented by GE Vernova, the postgame spectacular features an impressive display choreographed to music and visible from throughout Fluor Field. Fans are encouraged to remain in their seats following the final out to enjoy one of the Upstate's premier fireworks shows.

Gates open well before first pitch, giving fans plenty of time to enjoy the ballpark's food and beverage offerings, family-friendly attractions, and one of the best views in Minor League Baseball.

Tickets for Friday night's game, including admission to the postgame fireworks show, are available.

Don't miss one of the signature nights of the summer as the Drive, GE Vernova, and Fluor Field combine for another unforgettable Friday Fireworks celebration.







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