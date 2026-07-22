Walk-Off Homer Sinks Cyclones in Series Opener, 5-3

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - C Daiverson Gutiérrez drove in two runs, and CF Yonatan Henríquez collected a pair of hits, but 3B Nick Biddison's walk-off two-run home run in the ninth lifted the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to a 5-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Brooklyn (12-12, 37-52) wasted little time grabbing the lead, as four of the first five batters reached base.

Henríquez opened the game with a single to right-center before 2B Mitch Voit was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout and a double steal moved both runners into scoring position, Gutiérrez laced a two-run double into left-center, giving the Cyclones an early 2-0 advantage.

Jersey Shore (6-18, 32-57) answered with a run of their own, courtesy of a two-out rally in the bottom of the first.

CF Wuilfredo Antunez singled to left-center before 1B Brandon Lewis ripped a double down the left-field line. Antunez raced home from first to trim Brooklyn's lead to 2-1.

The BlueClaws pulled even in the third.

SS Tyler Pettorini and Biddison opened the inning with singles before Lewis drew a walk to load the bases with one out. RF Devin Saltiban followed with a soft groundout to first, bringing home the tying run and evening the score at 2-2.

In the seventh, Jersey Shore snared the lead for the first time.

Pettorini led off the inning with a double that hugged the first-base line before stealing third. After a walk to Lewis, Antunez hit a soft ground ball to second. Brooklyn attempted to turn a double play but could only record the force at second, allowing Pettorini to score and put the BlueClaws ahead, 3-2.

The Cyclones managed to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

3B Jamari Baylor drew a one-out walk before pinch-runner Kevin Villavicencio stole second. RF AJ Salgado was then hit by a pitch, putting the tying and go-ahead runs aboard.

After a strikeout left Brooklyn down to its final out, DH Yohairo Cuevas hit a slow roller to first. The underhand flip to the pitcher covering was dropped, allowing Villavicencio to score from second and tie the game at 3-3. Cuevas and Salgado advanced to second and third on the play, but a popout to shortstop ended the rally.

Jersey Shore promptly ended the game in the bottom half.

Pettorini drew a one-out four-pitch walk before Biddison launched a 1-1 pitch over the left-center field wall for a walk-off two-run home run. The 24-year-old's fifth homer of the season sealed a 5-3 victory for the BlueClaws.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision. LHP Daviel Hurtado allowed two runs on four hits over 4.0 innings for Brooklyn, walking three and striking out four. Jersey Shore starter RHP Cody Bowker matched a season high with 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on three hits and striking out a career-high eight.

LHP Camron Hill (3-1) earned the victory for the BlueClaws after recording the final out of the ninth inning.

Cyclones reliever RHP Ryan Dollar (1-1) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on one hit in one-third of an inning. The two runs were the first he had surrendered since June 12 vs. Frederick.

Brooklyn will look to snap its three-game skid on Thursday evening. LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-1, 6.57), the New York Mets' No. 28 prospect according to Baseball America, is scheduled to start for the Cyclones. Jersey Shore is expected to counter with LHP Mavis Graves (1-7, 4.97), the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 29 prospect according to Baseball America. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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