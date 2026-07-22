Hot Rods and Tourists Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Published on July 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The game scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and the Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, July 22.

The doubleheader will consist of two, seven-inning games starting at 5:30 PM CT. The second game will start approximately 40 minutes after the completion of the first game. Gates will open at 5:00 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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