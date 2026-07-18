Renegades Game Postponed - 7/18/2026
Published on July 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Saturday night's regularly-scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Sunday, July 19 beginning at 12 p.m.
The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on July 28 for Italian Heritage Night at Heritage Financial Park featuring Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals. For tickets and more visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Cyclones, Renegades Washed out on Saturday Night - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Postponed - 7/18/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
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