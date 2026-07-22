Renegades Game Postponed

Published on July 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades' regularly-scheduled game with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday, July 21 at Frawley Stadium has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Thursday, July 23 with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

The Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on July 28 for Italian Heritage Night at Heritage Financial Park featuring Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals. For tickets and more visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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