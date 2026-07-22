Keys Take Series Opener over Emperors Tuesday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







ROME, GA - The Frederick Keys took the series opener against the Rome Emperors (Braves), Tuesday night, winning by a score of 10-2 at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Keys won the opener after hitting four homers with three of those coming in the top of the eighth inning, as they are now winners of three in a row after winning the last two games in Greenville this past weekend.

Reed Trimble began his second Minor League rehab stint with Frederick on a high note with a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning, giving the Keys an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play in Rome.

After both teams went scoreless in the second inning, Rome evened things up in the bottom of the third on an RBI groundout, making it a one all game heading into the fourth during the series opener.

Colin Tuft put Frederick back in front following a two-RBI double to left, and despite Rome getting one run back on an RBI sacrifice fly, the Keys still took a 3-2 lead going into the fifth in the Peach State.

Frederick added three runs in the top of the fifth with two coming in on a two-run homer by Wehiwa Aloy, and after a wild pitch brought home RJ Austin from third, this put the lead for the Keys up to four at 6-2 approaching the sixth inning at AdventHealth Stadium.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, Jacob Cravey threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh inning of relief, allowing his team in Frederick to stay ahead by four moving into the eighth Tuesday night.

The Keys hit three homers in the top of the eighth off the bats of Braylin Tavera, Ike Irish, and Aloy, with the three home runs bumping up the Frederick lead to eight at 10-2 approaching the ninth, as the Keys looked to finish strong to start the series.

Joe Glassey came on to pitch in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side in order, securing the victory for Frederick as they won by a score of 10-2 on Tuesday night over the Emperors.

The Keys and Emperors meet for the second time in as many days for game two of the six-game series, with first pitch from AdventHealth Stadium set for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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