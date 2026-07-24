Keys Complete Suspended Game Win Victory, Game Two Postponed to Saturday

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







ROME, GA - The Frederick Keys took home the victory in the completed suspended game Friday afternoon, winning by a score of 4-2 at AdventHealth Stadium. Game two however was postponed due to inclement weather, and will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch set for 5 p.m. for the first of two seven-inning games.

Conclusion of Game 1:

Bradley Brehmer came out to pitch the bottom of the seventh inning and recorded a scoreless frame, taking the resumed game into the eighth with the score still knotted at one apiece.

In the eighth inning, Joe Glassey took the mound in the bottom frame and kept Rome off the board with two runners left on base, as the game moved into the ninth still knotted at one apiece.

Frederick delivered a three-run top of the ninth inning thanks to a two-RBI single from Braylin Tavera and an RBI fielders choice groundout from Braylin Tavera, giving Frederick a 4-1 lead approaching the bottom of the ninth.

Despite allowing one run in the bottom of the ninth, Todd Kniebbe picked up his third save of the season and retired the side, giving the Keys the 4-2 victory in game one Friday night.

Games four and five of the series between Frederick and Rome will now be a doubleheader, with both games being seven innings in length. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. for game one Saturday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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