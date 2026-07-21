Cyclones and BlueClaws Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday

Published on July 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Tuesday evening's series opener between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 24, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven innings, with a 35- to 40-minute break between contests.

The Cyclones and BlueClaws will return to action for a single, nine-inning game on Wednesday afternoon. LHP Daviel Hurtado (4-1, 1.54 ERA) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with the Philadelphia Phillies' No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Cody Bowker (1-1, 3.00 ERA).

Coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network will get started at 10:50 a.m. ET, 15 minutes before first pitch.

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones return home to Maimonides Park on Tuesday, July 28, to open a six-game homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit brooklyncyclones.com or call the box office at 718-372-5596.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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