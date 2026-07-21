Tuesday's BlueClaws Game Postponed

Published on July 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Tuesday's game between the BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.

The teams will play a double-header consisting of two seven inning games on Friday, July 24th beginning at 5:35 pm.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for any remaining regular season home game in 2026. Exchanges can be made in-person at the BlueClaws Box Office, on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 3, or by emailing tickets@blueclaws.com.

Fans that purchased the $10 BlueClaws Bundle that includes a game ticket, hot dog, chips, and soda, can exchange their entire bundle for any remaining game this season.

Featured Games

Thursday, July 23rd - Military Appreciation Night

Friday, July 24th - Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, July 25th - Christmas in July / Post-Game Fireworks

Thursday, August 6th - Jersey Tomatoes Night

Friday, August 7th - Star Wars Night

Saturday, August 8th - Red White & BlueClaws / Country Night / Post-Game Fireworks

Thank you for your understanding.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 21, 2026

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