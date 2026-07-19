Claws Fall 10-6 on Sunday in Wilmington

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Jacob Young hit a first inning grand slam to lead Wilmington to a 10-6 win over the BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Rocks swept the series from Jersey Shore, taking all three games and dropping the BlueClaws to 5-18 in the second half.

Wilmington jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning when Jacob Young took Reese Dutton deep for a grand slam. It was his fifth home run of the season. They added a run in the third on a double from Elijah Green.

Trailing 5-0, the BlueClaws got back in the game with four runs in the top fourth. Trent Farquhar singled in one. Luis Caicuto doubled home two to make it 5-3, and a wild pitch scored the fourth.

The Blue Rocks tacked on two more in the fifth on a home run by Yeremy Cabrera, his third of the season, and an RBI single from Jacob Walsh.

Dutton (4-5) came out after five innings, allowing seven runs, five earned, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Wilmington kept going in the bottom of sixth off Adilson Peralta, adding three more runs.

Wuilfredo Antunez singled home a run in the ninth to cut the lead to 10-5 and another run scored on a wild pitch.

Antunez, Farquhar, Nick Biddison each had two hits for Jersey Shore. Danyony Pulido and Gabe Craig threw scoreless innings in relief.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a six game series with Brooklyn (Mets). First pitch is at 6:05 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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