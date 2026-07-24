Farquhar Gives Claws Second Straight Walk-Off Win
Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Trent Farquhar hit a walk off RBI single in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the BlueClaws a 6-5 win over Brooklyn on Thursday.
It was the second straight walk-off win for Jersey Shore, who got a Nick Biddison walk-off home run on Wednesday.
Jake Eddington earned the win, stranding the inherited runner in the top of the 12th inning. Each team had scored in the 11th, with the BlueClaws tying the game on an RBI double from Luis Caicuto. Brooklyn threatened in the top of the 10th, putting runners at first and third with nobody out. Keegan Batka got two strikeouts and a groundout to end the inning and preserve the 4-4 tie.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by Brandon Lewis. The lead didn't last long, as Trace Willhoite homered on the first pitch of the second inning to tie the game.
The score remained tied into the fifth, when Kevin Villavicencio homered off Brandon Beckel to put the Cyclones up 2-1.
Jersey Shore starter Mavis Graves came out after four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five.
Each team scored an unearned run in the seventh. Brooklyn's came on a stolen base by Trace Willhoite and errant throw from Luis Caicuto. The BlueClaws run came when Carter Mathison came home on a passed ball to cut the lead to 3-2.
After Brooklyn got a run in the top of the ninth, the BlueClaws got two, without a hit, in the bottom of the ninth on a throwing error that leveled the game at four apiece.
The teams play a double-header on Friday at 5:35 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh and RHP Ramon Marquez start for Jersey Shore.
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