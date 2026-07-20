'Burgers Power Past Grasshoppers for Sunday Win

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After two high-scoring losses, the Spartanburgers got the better of the Grasshoppers Sunday thanks to a game-tying and go-ahead home run. Hub City (7-18, 41-49) took down Greensboro (15-9, 56-34) 7-3 behind two blasts and five strong innings of relief from D.J. McCarty.

For the third straight game, Greensboro started the offense in the top of the first. With one out, Kamdyn Perry walked a batter and conceded a double to Yordany De Los Santos. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs, and Brian Sanchez singled in two runs. Cole Roland replaced Perry and ended the inning with a strikeout. He set down the side in order in the second too.

After tossing a scoreless first inning, Hung-Leng Chang (L, 4-4) started the second inning with a walk to Luke Hanson. Gleider Figuereo then doubled to bring Hanson all the way around from first to score. Quincy Scott singled in Figuereo to tie the game.

McCarty took over for Roland in the third inning. McCarty allowed a runner into scoring position in each of his first three innings but did not give up a run, including escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fourth.

The Spartanburgers took the lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Hector Osorio singled, and Figuereo followed with his team-leading 15th home run on the season. The 'Burgers tacked on in the fourth. Esteban Mejia doubled and Casey Cook drove his second home run in three days to score a pair.

Kyle Larsen took over to pitch the fifth for Greensboro and tossed two hitless innings. McCarty (W, 3-5) used a double play to face the minimum in the sixth, and he worked around a leadoff walk for a scoreless seventh.

Jose Garces forced a double play for a scoreless bottom of the seventh on the mound for the Grasshoppers. J'Briell Easley replaced McCarty in the eighth. The righty struck out the side. Yulian Quintana walked Scott to start the bottom of the eighth. Two wild pitches moved Scott to third, and he scored on a single from Mejia.

Jesus Gamez came in to pitch the ninth with rain falling at Fifth Third Park. Sammy Stafura led off the inning with a home run. Two more Grasshoppers reached base before Gamez finished off the win.

Hub City moves on to a six-game series down the road against the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field. First pitch of game one on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET, and starters are yet to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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