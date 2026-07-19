Hot Rods Beat Dash 5-4, Earn Series Sweep

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Starting pitcher Trevor Harrison tied a career-high with eight strikeouts, Jhon Diaz drove in two RBI, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (63-26, 16-8) wrapped up a three-game sweep with a 5-4 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (50-40, 12-12) on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green grabbed the lead with three runs against Winston-Salem starter Grant Umberger in the bottom of the fourth inning. Three RBI singles from Diaz, Juanfel Peguero and Tony Santa Maria made it 3-0.

The Hot Rods tagged on two more runs against Umberger in the bottom of the fifth frame. Narciso Polanco singled and swiped second. Ryan McCoy reached on a walk, shortly after both base runners advanced on a balk. Diaz hit into a fielder's choice, plating Polanco for a 4-0 Bowling Green edge. An Umberger wild pitch scored McCoy from third base, swelling the lead to 5-0.

Winston-Salem got on the board against reliever Jadon Bercovich in the top of the seventh inning. Ely Brown laced a single, moved to third base on a throwing error, and scored on an additional error, trimming Bowling Green's lead to 5-1.

The Dash rallied in the top of the ninth against reliever Garrett Gainey. Max Ungar hit a single, Bryce Eblin ripped a double, and Ryan Burrowes lifted a three-run home run to right-field, hedging the Hot Rods margin to 5-4.

Winston-Salem put the tying run on base, but back-to-back Gainey strikeouts finished up a 5-4 final score.

Harrison (2-1) delivered the win with 5.1 shutout frames, striking out eight and allowing just three hits and three walks. Umberger (6-7) was charged with the loss, giving up five runs on five hits, mixing in three walks and four strikeouts.

The Hot Rods continue their nine-game home stand on Tuesday against the Asheville Tourists. First pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark is slated for 6:35 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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