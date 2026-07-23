Hot Rods Sweep Doubleheader Behind Flewelling's Walk Off

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jacob Kisting sat down 10 batters in a 2-1 victory for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (65-26, 18-8) in game one, while Tampa Rays No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling logged a walk-off single in a 4-3 win in game two, completing a doubleheader sweep over the Asheville Tourists (32-59, 15-11) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Kisting starred for the Hot Rods in game one. The right-hander fired six innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out 10. It marked Kisting's second double-digit punchout performance for Bowling Green.

The Hot Rods snatched the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second inning against Tourists starting pitcher Yeriel Santos. Ryan McCoy logged a one-out double and Carlos Colmenarez smoked a two-run blast to right field for a 2-0 Bowling Green advantage.

Asheville halved the lead with one run in the top of the sixth against Kisting. Justin Thomas Jr. reached second on a throwing error and Ethan Frey hit an RBI single into right field, making it 2-1 Bowling Green.

Jonathan Russell silenced the Tourists' bats in the top of the seventh to seal the 2-1 win.

Kisting (6-0) dealt for the win, throwing 6.0 innings and allowing one unearned run, walking three and fanning 10. Santos (3-6) took the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits, two walks and adding nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Russell (4) earned the save with a scoreless frame, striking out two.

In game two, the Tourists snagged the lead with one run in the top of the first against starting pitcher Kaleb Corbett. Thomas singled to center, Jack Moss drew a walk, and Anthony Huezo struck an RBI single into center field to plate Thomas to give Asheville a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green turned it around with two runs against Asheville starter Anthony Cruz in the bottom of the second inning. Three straight Hot Rods drew free passes to load the bases. Jose Perez hit into an RBI fielder's choice, tying the game at 1-1. McCoy scampered in from third on a passed ball later in the inning for a 2-1 Hot Rods advantage.

The hosts added to their lead with one run in the bottom of the third inning against Cruz. Aidan Smith ripped a leadoff double and crossed home on a Narciso Polanco RBI single, upping Bowling Green's edge to 3-1.

Asheville rallied for against reliever Mason Nichols in the top of the sixth. Huezo lifted a solo home run to right-center field, trimming the Hot Rods lead to 3-2. Zach Daudet singled, moved to second on a balk and came in to score the tying run on an Alejandro Nuñez base hit, evening the game at 3-3.

Junior William posted the last out in the top of the sixth, then struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning.

The Hot Rods plated the winning run against reliever Joan Ogando in the bottom of the seventh. Bryan Broecker lobbed a leadoff hit and stole second. Colmenarez and Smith each worked walks to load the bases. Flewelling ripped a hard ground ball for a single, plating Broecker for a 4-3 victory.

William (6-3) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out four and giving up just one hit. Ogando (1-7) was handed the loss, allowing one run on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts across 1.1 innings pitched.

The Bowling Green Bootleggers take the diamond on Thursday night for game three against the Tourists at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send out LHP Dominic Niman (6-2, 3.91) against Asheville RHP Kellan Oakes (1-1, 8.40).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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