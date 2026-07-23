Furman University President Dr. Davis Named 21st Annual Green Day Honoree

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive proudly announce that Furman University President Dr. Elizabeth Davis has been named the official honoree for this year's Green Day celebration. Presented by TD, the annual event takes place on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at award-winning Fluor Field in downtown Greenville.

Established in the Drive's first season in 2006, Green Day represents Greenville's unofficial birthday when the Greenville Drive and city officials come together and celebrate everything that makes Greenville one of the nation's most unique and exceptional communities. This year marks Greenville's 195th birthday.

Highlighting the event is the recognition of the official Green Day Honoree, an individual whose vision, leadership and "Drive" have made Greenville the wonderful city it is today. Having served as Furman's president for 12 years, Davis recently announced she will retire at the end of the upcoming academic year in May 2027. During her remarkable 12-year tenure, Davis has pioneered major community and educational initiatives, making her an exemplary representative of the forward-focused leadership that is represented by the Drive's Green Day honoree.

"We are incredibly honored to name Dr. Elizabeth Davis as our 2026 Green Day honoree," said Greenville Drive Owner and Chairman Craig Brown. "Her collaborative leadership and community focused vision at Furman University and lifelong dedication to excellence perfectly reflect the spirit of our community."

Under Dr. Davis' leadership, Furman transitioned from a respected liberal arts college into a national model for innovative education. Just two years into her presidency, the university earned a coveted spot on U.S. News & World Report's "Most Innovative Schools" list - a prestigious, peer-reviewed distinction Furman has held ever since, currently ranking #11.

A Historic Milestone and a Legacy of Growth

Dr. Davis' transformational impact on Furman is particularly resonant in 2026, which marks Furman University's historic Bicentennial year - a yearlong celebration of 200 years of academic excellence and leadership. As she guides the university into its third century, her strategic stewardship has secured Furman's future.

Through her creation of The Furman Advantage -- a program that has defined her legacy at Furman and transformed the student experience -- Dr. Davis has established a pipeline of talent and resources directly benefiting Greenville-area organizations. Furman students regularly engage in local research, nonprofit internships, and community health advocacy, driving tangible social and economic development throughout Greenville and the broader Upstate region.

Under her guidance, the university's historic Clearly Furman campaign recently eclipsed its ambitious fiscal goal, raising over $500 million in what stands as one of the most successful fundraising campaigns ever completed by a liberal arts institution. The extraordinary campaign is part of the reason Furman received an A+ rating in the 2026 edition of the Forbes College Financial Grades.

This robust institutional momentum, cultivated by Dr. Davis' forward-looking leadership, has made Furman more attractive than ever to prospective families, which is why Furman is preparing to welcome more than 700 incoming freshmen this semester - the university's largest incoming class in over a decade.

"True leadership and community-building are never solitary endeavors; they are shared pursuits," said Dr. Davis. "The City of Greenville has become the outstanding community it is today by the collective efforts of many men, women, and organizations working together for decades toward its common good. To be recognized as one of them is, indeed, an honor."

Past Green Day Honorees include some of Greenville's most influential community, academic and business leaders, many of whom are Furman alumni or have deep connections with the university.

Max and Trudy Heller (2006) -- Honorary Doctor of Laws '75 and Honorary Doctor of Humanities '99, respectively; Furman's Heller Service Corps is named in their honor

Lillian Brock Flemming (2007) -- B.A. Mathematics Education '71, Master's Mathematics Education '75, Honorary Doctor of Humanities '14; Board of Trustees 1997-2003

Xanthene Norris (2007) Master's in Education '71; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

Dr. Tom Barton (2008)

C. Dan Joyner (2009) -- B.A., Business Administration & Political Science, '59; Alumni Service Award '67, Athletic Hall of Fame '86; Board of Trustees 1979 - 2005

Merl Code (2010) -- Emeritus Trustee; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman; 2025 David H. Wilkins Award for Excellence in Civic Leadership from Furman's Riley Institute

Dick Riley (2011) -- Emeritus Trustee; namesake and Chief Inspiration Officer of Riley Institute at Furman; B.A., Political Science '54, Honorary Doctor of Laws '79

Dr. Virginia Uldrick (2012) -- B.A., Fine Arts, '50; Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, '88;

Tommy Wyche (2013) -- Honorary Doctor of Humanities, '97

Hayne* and Anna Kate Hipp (2014) -- President's Advisory Council member; 2016 David H. Wilkins Award for Excellence in Civic Leadership from Furman's Riley Institute; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

David Glenn (2015)

Joe Erwin (2016) -- graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

Bob Hughes (2017) -- Board of Trustees 1998-2001; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

Stewart Spinks (2018) -- Board of Trustees, 2006-2016; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

Mary Duckett (2019) -- Greenville Chamber's F. Ben Haskew Collaboration Award recipient, sponsored by Furman University

Mayor Knox White (2021) -- Furman Parent; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

Dr. Burke Royster (2022) -- graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

William Bradshaw (2023) -- Furman Grandparent

Carl Sobocinski (2024) -- President's Advisory Council; graduate of the Diversity Leaders Initiative at Furman

Greenville Drive Fans (2025)

During the celebration, which begins when gates open at 5:45pm, the Drive will feature special pre-game recognition ceremonies honoring Dr. Davis and showcasing some of her significant contributions that have impacted the City of Greenville. She will also throw the ceremonial first pitch to get the ballgame underway.

Fans are encouraged to wear green to create a "green out" effect at the ballpark. To help, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a complimentary custom-designed Green Day T-shirt and the first 1,000 kids receive a Green Day cape, all courtesy of our Green Day presenting partner, TD.

To cap off the celebration, fans will enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show immediately following the last out of the game.







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