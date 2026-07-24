Renegades Rebound for Doubleheader Split

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades split a doubleheader with the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium, falling 2-1 in the first game and winning the second 12-4.

This was the second doubleheader played by the Renegades since Sunday, meaning four of the last five games played by Hudson Valley have been seven-inning doubleheader games. The Renegades have not been swept in any of the five doubleheaders that they have played this season, sweeping two and splitting the other three.

The Renegades led 1-0 going into the bottom of the sixth in game one before the Blue Rocks rallied for two runs against Rory Fox for the win.

Fox threw a complete game in game one of the doubleheader, the third by a Hudson Valley pitcher this season. It is the first time since 2009 that the Renegades have had three CG in a season, and just the second time since 2000.

Hudson Valley never trailed in game two and pulled away with five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The two home runs hit by the Renegades in the twin bill have the team's total up to 97 on the year. Hudson Valley has not hit 100 home runs in a season since 2024.

The Renegades improve to 6-9 this season against the Blue Rocks and are 2-1 at Frawley Stadium.

Hudson Valley had 17 hits across the doubleheader and scored 13 runs. The team is now hitting .282/.371/.463 since 6/10, the third-best OPS in the South Atlantic League in that time.

Renegades relievers allowed one run in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen, and have combined to allow two runs in 14.0 innings across the team's last four games (6 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 19 K).

The 1-hour, 29-minute first game of the doubleheader was the fastest game played by the Renegades in 2026, and was the fastest game played by the Renegades since a 1-hour, 27-minute game on 6/8/2023 (G1) at Jersey Shore

RHP Rory Fox (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) threw his second complete game of the season, getting the loss after allowing two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Fox is the first Renegades pitcher to throw two complete games in a single season since Alex Colome in 2009. He is one of five Hudson Valley pitchers ever to throw multiple complete games in a season, joining Colome, Doug Waechter (2, 2000), Scott Mudd (3, 1995) and Mark O'Brien (3, 1994).

Fox did not issue a walk for the second time this season, with the first coming on 6/5 at Frederick. Fox also did not allow a home run for his second straight start, the first time he has not allowed a long ball in two consecutive games.

Over his last six starts, Fox is 4-1 with a 2.97 ERA, 36.1 IP, 32 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, and 41 K, lowering his season ERA from 5.87 to 4.59.

LHP Franyer Herrera (3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) struck out five across 3.1 innings, getting no decision.

It was Herrera's first start in 11 days.

Herrera has allowed 2 ER-or-fewer in six straight starts dating back to 6/13 vs Jersey Shore.

It was the first time that Herrera had allowed more than two walks in a game since 6/7 at Federick.

C/DH Eric Genther (4-for-6, R, HR, 5 RBI) had two hits in each game of the doubleheader, and hit his 10th home run of the season and drove in five runs in the night cap. It was his team-leading third game of the season with 5+ RBIs.

Genther extended his on-base streak to 21 straight games, and is hitting .358/.465/.582 with a 1.047 OPS, 13 R, 3 2B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 10 BB, 13 K during the streak.

Genther has three straight multiple hit games to begin the series and is 7-for-11 at the plate.

Genther became the fifth Renegades batter in 2026 to hit the 10 home run plateau, joining Kyle West (16), Josh Moylan (13), Core Jackson (12) and Roderick Arias (11). It is the most double-digit homer players for the 'Gades since 2024.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, 2 R, 4 BB, 2 SB) has reached base in 36 of his last 37 games played, including a 13-game on-base streak.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .365/.438/.657 with 32 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 37 RBI, 19 BB, 39 K with an 11.7 BB%.

CF Luis Durango (0-for-6, R, BB) saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end with a hitless game in the opener.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-6, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB) had hits and scored runs in both games of the doubleheader.

Jackson stole his 29th base of the season, most on the team. The Renegades have not had a player with 30 steals in a season since Spencer Jones stole 35 in 2023.

1B Kyle West (4-for-7, R, RBI, SB) had three hits in game one of the doubleheader and drove in the team's lone run.

It was West's 61st RBI of the season, second-most in a single season in team history.

2B Santiago Gomez (1-for-2) had a hit in game one, his first start of the season with the Renegades and his first game action since July 2 with Double-A Somerset.

RF/2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-6, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his fifth home run of the season in game two. It was his first home run since 6/25 at Bowling Green.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) threw a scoreless seventh to complete the win in game two.

Balboni has allowed 1 R across 11.2 innings in his last 11 appearances.

Balboni has four straight hitless appearances (5.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 K).

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Friday, July 24 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Bryce Cunningham RHP Miguel Sime, Jr. 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Luis Serna RHP Bryan Polanco 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 26 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Allen Facundo LHP Liam Sullivan 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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