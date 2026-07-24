Wild Pitch in Seventh Sinks Tourists 4-3, Third Straight Loss

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - For the third straight game the Tourists had a chance to win late and couldn't close it out. Wednesday night it was a wild pitch that did them in.

Jordan Carr threw one in the dirt in the seventh inning that Noah Myers read in-time, racing home from third to score the deciding run in a 4-3 Bowling Green win. It is Asheville's first three-game losing streak in a calendar month and comes at a tough time with the Hot Rods pulling away in the Southern Division.

Kellan Oakes got the start and was sharp enough through 3.1 innings, allowing just two runs on two hits. Jordan Carr came on in relief and was excellent for most of his four innings, keeping Asheville close before the costly wild pitch in the seventh.

Bowling Green broke through in the third on a ground ball to first. Freuddy Batista, who got the start at first base, had a split-second decision to make with a runner rounding third, step on the bag or throw home. He chose the out at first and traded it for a run. 1-0 Hot Rods.

Ethan Frey answered in the fourth with a towering solo shot to tie it at one. It was his second home run in six games since returning from injury, part of a stretch that has seen him drive in six runs since coming back. Ryan McCoy then singled to right in the fifth to score a run, and followed that with a sacrifice fly to left in the sixth inning. 3-1 Bowling Green.

When Asheville needed a spark, Batista responded in the seventh. He launched a two-run home run to left-center that just barely cleared the wall to tie the game at three and give the Tourists life. But Carr's wild pitch with Nathan Flewelling at the plate allowed Myers to score from third and Asheville couldn't answer. 4-3.

The Tourists offense went quiet after that, and both teams finished with just six hits on the night.

Frey stood out again for Asheville, continuing an impressive return from injury with another home run.

Asheville has now lost three straight for the first time in a calendar month. The Tourists and Hot Rods meet again Friday night in Bowling Green. Andrew Taylor takes the ball for Asheville against Jose Urbina for the Hot Rods. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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