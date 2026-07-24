Bootleggers Roll to 4-3 Win over Tourists

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Dominic Niman dealt a quality start, Ryan McCoy drove in two runs, and the Bowling Green Bootleggers (66-26, 19-8) locked up a share of the six-game series with a 4-3 win over the Asheville Tourists (32-60, 15-12) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Niman became the third Bowling Green pitcher to post 7.0 innings in a start this season, allowing just two earned runs. The seven frames marked a new career-best for the left-hander.

The Bootleggers struck first with one run against starter Kellan Oakes in the third inning. Carlos Colmenarez singled and moved to second on a fielding error. He advanced to third on a Noah Myers groundout and scored on an RBI grounder by Jhon Diaz, making it 1-0 Bootleggers.

Asheville tied the game with one run against Niman in the top of the fourth inning. Ethan Frey clubbed a solo home run to left, evening the game at 1-1.

Bowling Green jumped back in front immediately with one run against reliever Jordan Carr in the bottom of the fourth inning. Tony Santa Maria reached on a fielder's choice, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a two-out single by McCoy for a 2-1 Bowling Green edge.

The hosts snagged one more run against Carr in the bottom of the sixth inning. Connor Hujsak snapped a leadoff single, swiped two bases and crossed home on a McCoy sacrifice fly to left field, handing the Bootleggers a 3-1 advantage.

The Tourists tied the game with two runs against Niman in the top of the seventh. Zach Daudet reached on a fielding error and Freuddy Batista lifted a two-run home run to left-center field, knotting the game at 3-3.

The Bootleggers found an immediate response, regaining the lead with one run against Carr in the bottom of the seventh frame. Myers singled, moved to second on a Diaz sacrifice bunt and shuffled to third on an Aidan Smith groundout. Myers scored from third base on a Carr wild pitch, making it 4-3 Bowling Green.

Jadon Bercovich silenced the Tourists' bats from there, firing off two shutout innings for a 4-3 final score.

Niman (7-2) earned the win with 7.0 innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts. Carr (1-3) took the loss, surrendering two runs on four hits and one walk, adding four punchouts over 4.0 innings. Bercovich (1) delivered his first High-A save with 2.0 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and fanning two.

The Hot Rods and Tourists continue their six-game series on Friday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send RHP Jose Urbina (4-3, 4.28) to the hill against RHP Andrew Taylor (1-0, 3.27).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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