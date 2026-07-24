Drive, Spartanburgers Postponed Thursday; Doubleheader Scheduled Friday

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Due to rainshowers that plagued the Upstate region, Thursday's regularly scheduled game between the Greenville Drive and Hub City Spartanburgers has been postponed. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday, with first pitch of Game 1 slated for 4:30 PM.

Both games of Friday's twinbill will be 7-innings each. Ticketholders for Friday's regularly scheduled game will have access to Fluor Field for both games. The Fluor Field gates will open at 4 PM. Fans will be treated to the Drive's spectacular Friday Night Fireworks, presented by GE Vernova, following the conclusion of the second game of the doubleheader.

Ticketholders for Thursday's postponement may exchange them at the Fluor Field Box Office for any remaining 2026 home game, subject to availability. Prior to Thursday's postponement, the Drive had announced all of the previously planned Star Wars Night entertainment had been rescheduled for Friday, August 28th due to the rain. August 28th will now feature a light saber giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, as well as the Drive wearing special R2D2 jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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