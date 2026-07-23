BlueClaws, Jetty Announce Collaboration - Clothing Line Now Available

Published on July 23, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Two top Jersey Shore brands, the BlueClaws and Jetty, the East Coast-born coastal lifestyle and surf brand, have announced a collaboration on eight new, exclusive, designs that launched on Thursday.

These eight designs were created by members of the design team for Jetty and Jetty Ink in partnership with the BlueClaws. Each of the eight designs is available as a t-shirt, with select designs also coming as a long-sleeve t-shirt, crewneck, and hoodie.

All are available online at BlueClaws.com/Shop and in the Claws Cove at ShoreTown Ballpark. Quantities are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jetty, an iconic brand that is well-embedded in the beach and surf culture of the Jersey Shore," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We have been working on this for a long time and are excited to finally launch this amazing collection."

"It has been a pleasure working with such a well-organized and enthusiastic team. We're excited to see our designs come to life and for the collection to become available to the public," said Jeremy DeFilippis, Jetty CEO. "The Jetty crew will be at this Thursday's home game testing out the new gear, taking in the full experience, and even having one of our own throw out the first pitch! We're excited and grateful for this collaboration."







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2026

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