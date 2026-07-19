Keys Take Down Drive in Commanding Fashion Saturday Night

Published on July 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Frederick Keys got back in the win column in game two of the three-game series against the Greenville Drive (Red Sox), winning by a score of 12-2 at Fluor Field at the West End.

The Keys matched their season-high in base hits with 20 on the night, which included four-run innings in the seventh and eighth innings, as Frederick looks to win the three-game series Sunday afternoon Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Patrick Reilly began his night strong on the mound for Frederick with a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, keeping the Drive scoreless through one inning of play Saturday night.

Following the Keys and Drive going off the board in the second, Frederick brought home the game's first run on a double steal that sent Wehiwa Aloy from third, giving Frederick an early 1-0 lead going into the fourth in Greenville.

Each team traded two runs during the fourth inning with the Keys getting their two runs off an RBI double from Edwin Amparo and a sacrifice fly from Ike Irish. The Drive got their two runs on an RBI triple and single, but Reilly struck out the last batter of the inning to keep the Keys ahead at 3-2 heading into the fifth.

After both sides traded zeros in the fifth, Aloy gave the Keys a two-run lead on an RBI sacrifice fly to right, making it a 4-2 game entering the seventh at Fluor Field at the West End.

The Keys plated home four runs in the top of the seventh with an RBI fielders choice from Leandro Arias, an RBI sacrifice fly from Braylin Tavera, an RBI single from Amparo, and an RBI double from Irish. This put the visitors ahead 8-2 approaching the eighth, after Caden Hunter threw a scoreless bottom frame.

In the eighth, Frederick added another four-spot courtesy of another RBI base knock from Arias and a three-run homer hit by Braylin Tavera, increasing the Keys lead to 10 at 12-2 heading into the ninth inning.

Following a scoreless top of the ninth, Raimon Gomez picked up a scoreless bottom of the ninth, securing the commanding victory for Frederick as they won by a score of 12-2 Saturday night.

The series finale between the Keys and the Drive is set for Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. from Fluor Field at the West End.

-www.FrederickKeys.com-







South Atlantic League Stories from July 18, 2026

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