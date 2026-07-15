The Wizard of Oz Drone Light Show Is Coming to Frederick

Published on July 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







A magical adventure is landing in Frederick for one unforgettable night. On Saturday, August 22, experience The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: The Drone Light Show, a breathtaking 45-minute aerial spectacular that brings one of the world's most beloved stories to life with hundreds of synchronized drones lighting up the night sky.

Join Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion as they journey through the Land of Oz in an immersive storytelling experience the whole family will love.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, August 22

Gates Open: 7:00 PM | Arrive early to enjoy an evening of pre-show entertainment and activities, including roaming characters, themed photo opportunities, a DJ dance party, specialty concessions, and even more magical surprises before the drones take flight!

Pre-Show Entertainment: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Drone Show Begins: Approximately 8:45 PM

Arrive Early to Enjoy:

Roaming Wizard of Oz characters

Themed photo opportunities

DJ dance party

Specialty food and drinks

Magical surprises throughout the stadium

Whether you're looking for an affordable family night or a VIP experience, there's a ticket for every fan!

This one-night-only event is unlike anything you've experienced at Nymeo Field.

Bring the family, create unforgettable memories, and watch the story of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz come to life in the sky through the magic of drone technology.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 15, 2026

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