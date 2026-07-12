Keys Split Saturday Double-Header with Jersey Shore

Published on July 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys split a doubleheader after winning game one by a score of 6-3 and losing game two by a score of 2-1 against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Saturday at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Game 1:

Boston Bateman made his 13th start for Frederick this season in game one. The 6-foot-8 lefty struck out the side in the first, extending his team-lead in punchouts to 82 through 62.1 innings. He retired the first eight batters he faced before allowing a walk to Joel Dragoo. After the walk with two outs in the third, Tyler Pettorini doubled to right to put runners on second and third base. Nick Biddison continued the two-out rally with a three-run home run, his third homer of the season, to give the BlueClaws an early 3-0 lead.

The Keys found the board in the bottom of the third. Braylin Tavera delivered a leadoff single before RJ Austin singled with one out. With runners on the corners and two outs, Victor Figueroa singled to right, scoring Tavera and moving Austin to third. Randal Diaz walked to load the bases before Colin Tuft followed with his second walk off the game. The second walk drove in Austin and drew the Keys closer, 3-2 heading into the fourth inning.

Frederick drew even in the fifth after BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh was replaced by Adilson Peralta. Off Peralta, Figueroa, Diaz, Tuft and Arias all reached base with hits to begin the fifth inning, with the RBI single from Diaz tying the game at three. From there, Colin Yeaman grounded into a double play with a balk bringing home Tuft from third to make it a 5-3 game heading into the sixth.

With the 5-3 lead in the sixth inning, Bateman exited in-line for the win. He went five innings while allowing three runs and striking out six. Ryan Cabarcas pitched the sixth, throwing a 1-2-3 inning in his first appearance since June 20.

In the bottom of the sixth, Aloy delivered his 13th homer of the year to deep left field. The ball cleared all three levels of the left field wall and extended the Keys' lead 6-3.

Trent Turzenski made his first appearance for the Keys in 2026 in the 7th inning. He struck out one batter enroute, securing the save and the 6-3 victory for Frederick.

Game 2:

Caden Hunter made the start in game two for Frederick. He threw a scoreless two frames with three strikeouts in his eighth start with the Keys. In the second, he allowed two runs after Luis Caicuto doubled and Trent Farquhar homered. The first homer for Farquhar on the season gave Jersey Shore the early lead of 2-0 in the top of the third.

Against No. 9 Phillies prospect Ramon Marquez, the Keys went down in order through the first 2.2 innings. With two outs in the third, Alfredo Velasquez singled to left-center field and was eventually driven in after a walk to Figueroa and a single from Aloy. With two outs and two on, Yasmil Bucce struck out to end the third inning.

Marquez and Hunter each earned scoreless fourth frames while striking out their 7th batters each. Hunter went five innings for Frederick, striking out eight while allowing just two runs on two hits. Marquez also went five innings, allowing only one run on two hits and fanning nine Keys batters.

Todd Kniebbe entered for the Keys in the sixth inning and threw a 1-2-3 frame to give the Keys a chance, down 2-1 entering the bottom of the inning.

After a 48-minute lightning delay in Frederick, the game resumed in the bottom of the sixth inning. Titan Kennedy-Hayes entered in relief for Jersey Shore and gave a walk to Figueroa and hit Diaz with a pitch. However, with two outs, a strikeout ended the frame to keep it a 2-1 game heading into the seventh.

Braeden Sloan entered for the Keys in the seventh inning with a 2-1 deficit. He threw a 1-2-3 inning while striking out one batter.

With a 2-1 lead, Jersey Shore sent Gabe Craig to the mound in the bottom frame. Craig allowed a leadoff walk to Yeaman before retiring the next three Keys and ending the game.

The series finale between the Keys and BlueClaws is set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in what will be the final game for Frederick before the All-Star break.

Sunday's game represents Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley with player autographs and pre-game catch in the outfield taking place from 1-1:30 p.m. For the first 500 kids ages 5-12, they will receive a Keyote Building Block Giveaway with the day also representing a Let's Play Day.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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