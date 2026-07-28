Renegades Game Postponed - 7/28/2026

Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly scheduled game with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday, July 28 at Heritage Financial Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprised of two seven-inning games on Thursday, July 30 at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30.

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game may exchange them for a ticket of equal-or-lesser value for any remaining home game during the 2026 Renegades season. The Renegades will be back in action on Wednesday, July 29 at 12:05 p.m. as they host the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.







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