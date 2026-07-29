Grasshoppers Fall to Hot Rods in Extra-Inning Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Jared Jones

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Jared Jones(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-7, in extra innings on Tuesday, July 28, in the opening game of their six-game series. With the win, the Hot Rods improved to 22-9 in the second half of the season, while the Grasshoppers fell to 18-13. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro, 13-9, while the Hot Rods committed four errors.

Leading the Grasshoppers at the plate was infielder Jared Jones, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored. Infielder Sammy Stafura followed with a 2-for-5 performance that included two home runs, two RBI and two runs scored. Edward Florentino also recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored. Axiel Plaz and Brian Sanchez also recorded hits for Greensboro.

Leading the Hot Rods offensively was outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Infielder Tony Santa Maria followed with a 3-for-4 performance that included two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored. Catcher Nathan Flewelling went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Connor Hujsak, Narciso Polanco, Ryan McCoy and Noah Myers also recorded hits for Bowling Green.

Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mena got the start on the mound for Greensboro, tallying seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and two earned runs over six innings of work. Yulian Quintana took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 3-2 on the season.

Right-handed pitcher Jacob Kisting started for Bowling Green, recording two strikeouts while allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks over six innings. Junior William earned the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 8-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Wednesday July 29 at 6:30 PM for WhiteClaw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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