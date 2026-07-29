Cyclones Fall to Dash in Series Opener, 10-6

Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - On a misty Tuesday night on Coney Island, the Cyclones dropped the opener of their six-game set against the Winston-Salem Dash, 10-6. Despite the defeat, DH Andy Ibanez continued his minor league rehab assignment with a three-hit effort in his Maimonides Park debut. LF Randy Guzman and CF Trey Snyder both collected an RBI in their High-A debuts. Snyder finished with two hits, while Guzman collected two RBI.

LHP Daviel Hurtado couldn't quite find his best form throughout the night. The southpaw issued a season-high six walks, topping his previous high of three. On the whole, Brooklyn arms issued 10 walks in the contest, while all nine Dash starters had at least one hit.

After trading zeroes in each of the first two frames, the visitors snatched the games first runs in the 3rd. After a lineout started the frame, consecutive singles and a walk loaded the bases with only one out. A strikeout put Hurtado on the precipice of working out of the jam, but the Dash did damage with two outs.

LF James Taussig worked a two-out bases-loaded walk, before SS Kyle Lodise did the same. Still, a groundout ended the frame with the bases still juiced, keeping Brooklyn within reaching distance.

However, the Dash broke the game open an inning later. In the 4th, Winston-Salem sent eight men to the plate, scoring five runs on five hits. Back-to-back singles followed by a walk loaded the bases. After a lineout, Hurtado was pulled and replaced by RHP Parker Carlson.

From there, three straight RBI singles made it a 5-0 lead in favor of the Dash. With the bases still loaded, Lodise grounded into a forceout for the second out, but 2B Yonatan Henriquez committed a throwing error trying to turn the double play, enabling the Dash to score two more and make it 7-0.

Brooklyn got two back in the home 4th, courtesy of an RBI single from Guzman in his High-A debut, before 1B Ronald Hernandez followed suit with an RBI knock of his own.

Still, Winston-Salem padded their lead with a run in the 6th and two more in the 7th, pushing their lead to 10-2.

That said, the Brooklyn bats did not go down without a fight. The 'Clones plated a couple in the 8th, thanks to a wild pitch and an RBI double from Snyder, who became the second Cyclone on the night to collect an RBI for his first career High-A hit. However, despite bringing the tying run to the plate, Brooklyn would draw only a tad closer with two runs in the 9th. With the bases loaded and Hernandez at the plate, a diving play made by SS Kyle Lodise ended the ballgame on a 6-4 putout dropping the contest, 10-6.

Brooklyn and Winston-Salem return to action on Wednesday afternoon for Camp Day at the ballpark. First pitch is slated for noon eastern, with LHP Nicolas Carreno (0-1, 5.68 ERA) slated to take the ball for Brooklyn, against LHP Justin Sinibaldi (4-3, 5.62 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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