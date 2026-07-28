Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Top-Class Clash... The Bowling Green Hot Rods begin a six-game road series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers from First Bank National Field. Both teams hold the best records of their respective divisions in the South Atlantic League's Second Half. Greensboro remains the only team to beat Bowling Green in a six-game series this season, winning four of six games from June 30 to July 5.

Ryan's Rampage... First baseman Ryan McCoy dominated the Grasshoppers last series in Greensboro. McCoy hit for a 1.509 OPS, six extra-base hits, five home runs and nine RBI, most of any South Atlantic League player during that week. McCoy is sixth in the SAL with 19 doubles this year, including a joint-league-high seven doubles during July.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria swiped two bases in Saturday's victory and leads the South Atlantic League with 42 stolen bases. The 42 bags puts Santa Maria alone for sixth-most single-season stolen bases in Bowling Green franchise history. 2018 Hot Rods infielder Vidal Brujan swiped 43 for fifth-most.

Hujsak Homers... Outfielder Connor Hujsak launched his 22nd homer of the season on Friday night. Hujsak is now tied for the fourth-most single-season home runs in Bowling Green franchise history. Only Heriberto Hernandez (24 in 2022, franchise record), Carson Williams (23 in 2023) and Jordan Qsar (23 in 2021) have hit more home runs.

Can't Stop Kisting.. Right-hander Jacob Kisting takes the mound on Tuesday night. Kisting has fired 16.2 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run since July 7 against the Hub City Spartanburgers. Kisting leads the SAL with a 0.78 WHIP during July and holds a 1.25 ERA in that span.

Back and Better Than Ever... Shortstop Adrian Santana scored the winning run on Saturday night in his first game back from the injured list. Santana posted three hits, two runs and two steals in the victory. The 21-year-old is riding a 25-game on-base streak for Bowling Green since May 7.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

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