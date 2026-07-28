Drive Serving up Pickleball Paddle Giveaway on August 6th

Published on July 28, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive are bringing the fastest-growing sport in America to Fluor Field on Thursday, August 6, as the Drive host the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fans who arrive early will have the chance to take home an exclusive, custom-designed Greenville Drive pickleball paddle, courtesy of PKL Park.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a commemorative pickleball paddle featuring a custom Greenville Drive baseball-inspired design. The collectible giveaway is limited to one paddle per person while supplies last. (Pickleballs are not included with the giveaway.)

The special giveaway celebrates Greenville's growing pickleball community and the Drive's partnership with PKL Park, one of the Upstate's premier destinations for pickleball, food, and entertainment.

In addition to the exclusive giveaway, Fitness Night at Fluor Field will spotlight healthy living throughout the evening. Fans can meet representatives from local gyms, fitness studios, wellness organizations, and health-focused businesses from across the Upstate, all sharing resources and information on staying active and living healthier lifestyles.

The evening's activities will be highlighted by The Junkyard, which is leading the celebration of fitness and wellness at the ballpark. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about GVL Fit Fest, the Upstate's premier fitness festival, returning to Fluor Field on Saturday, October 3.

Whether you're a seasoned pickleball player, a baseball fan, or simply looking for a fun night at the ballpark, Thursday's game offers something for everyone-from an exclusive collectible giveaway to interactive fitness experiences throughout the concourse.

Don't miss your chance to be among the first 1,000 fans to receive this one-of-a-kind Greenville Drive pickleball paddle before cheering on the Drive as they take on the Hudson Valley Renegades.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2026

Drive Serving up Pickleball Paddle Giveaway on August 6th - Greenville Drive

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