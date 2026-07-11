Hub City Drops Weather-Shortened Contest to Bowling Green

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers never held a lead across the first three games of the week against the Hot Rods. That changed on Friday night when a pair of home runs powered Hub City (5-14, 39-46) to a 2-0 lead. Bowling Green (12-7, 59-25) wiped that lead away in the final two innings to win 4-2.

Due to rain in the area, the Spartanburgers and Hot Rods had to wait two hours to begin. MiLB regulations stipulate that all games that begin after 9:00 p.m. must be shortened to seven innings; Joe Adametz threw the first pitch at 9:04.

Adametz came out ready to roll on the mound for Hub City after the delay. The lefty starter struck out the first two batters of the game and retired the side in order. He allowed leadoff singles in the second and third but worked around both.

Jack Kartsonis (W, 6-3) set down each of the first four batters he faced. Gleider Figuereo snapped that streak in the second with a solo home run to the corner in right field. At first, the ball caromed back into the field of play, and it seemed Figuereo was held to a single. He was eventually allowed to round the bases. Kartsonis rebounded to finish the second and toss a scoreless third.

In the fourth, the 'Burgers doubled their lead. Hector Osorio lifted a long ball into the Hub City bullpen beyond right. Osorio has homered in back-to-back games.

The Spartanburgers defense helped Adametz with double plays in the fourth and fifth. Theo Hardy recorded Hub City's third and final hit in the bottom of the fifth but was stranded on first.

With one out in the top of the sixth, Bowling Green rallied against Adametz. Narciso Polanco dragged a bunt single, then scored on a Connor Hujsak triple off the right-center field wall. Adametz then walked Tony Santa Maria. The final action of the night for the Spartanburgers' starter was Noah Myers' sacrifice fly to center, which tied the game at 2-2. Luke Savage entered to record the inning-ending out.

Kartsonas retired the bats in order in the bottom of the sixth. Savage (L, 2-3) returned to the mound for the top of the seventh. Pinch hitter Ryan McCoy walked and stole second base to begin the inning. Savage retired the next two batters and whittled the Hot Rods' Aidan Smith down to his final strike. But Smith lifted a high fastball over the right field fence to give Bowling Green the lead for good, 4-2. Kartsonas finished the game with three straight outs in the seventh.

The Spartanburgers try to snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. AJ Russell (1-1, 3.12 ERA) takes the mound for Hub City against Bowling Green's Trevor Harrison (1-1, 5.29 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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