Keys Take Down BlueClaws Friday Night at Nymeo Field

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up the victory Friday night in game three of the six-game series over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies), winning by a score of 5-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys pitching staff of Twine Palmer and Carson Dorsey held the BlueClaws to just five base hits throughout the night with only two runs to show for it, as Frederick currently leads the six-game series two games to one.

Jersey Shore scored one run in the top of the first on an RBI groundout, but Frederick came right back in the bottom frame after Wehiwa Aloy and Randal Diaz knocked in a run apiece on RBI doubles. This put the Keys ahead 2-1 through the first inning of the night.

After both sides went off the board in the second, Palmer struck out the side in the top of the third versus the top of the order for the BlueClaws, keeping the Keys ahead by one going into the fourth in the Key City.

Ike Irish gave the Keys a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI sacrifice fly to right, making it a 3-1 game heading into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for the Keys and BlueClaws, RBI singles from RJ Austin and Irish in the bottom of the sixth pushed the home team's lead up to four at 5-1 approaching the seventh Friday night.

Dorsey came on in relief in the top of the seventh and recorded a 1-2-3 frame to begin his night, taking the contest to the eighth with Frederick ahead 5-1 in game three of the six-game series.

With both teams finishing with zeros in the eighth inning, Jersey Shore answered back with a solo homer in the top of the ninth to cut the deficit to three, but Dorsey closed out the ninth with the save, handing the Keys the victory by a score of 5-2 in front of over 4,000 fans at home.

Game four and five of the series between Frederick and Jersey Shore is set for a doubleheader on Saturday, with game one of the two games taking place at 4 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Both games will be seven innings in length. Saturday's game will feature postgame fireworks presented by Premium Distributors of Maryland.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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