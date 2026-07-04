Keys Win Third Straight against Cyclones on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) in game five of the six-game series Saturday afternoon on Independence Day, winning by a score of 10-8 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys hit two homers off the bats of Vance Honeycutt and Randal Diaz to take the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth inning, winning their third straight as a result and securing at least a series split with the victory.

Brooklyn struck first with a two-run top of the first inning on a solo homer and RBI single, giving the visitors an early lead of 2-0 through the first inning Saturday afternoon.

Frederick however tied the game at two runs apiece in the bottom of the second on a two-out 2-RBI double from Ike Irish, making it a 2-2 game approaching the third in the Key City.

In the bottom of the third, the Keys put home four runs in the inning courtesy of home runs from Colin Tuft and Yasmil Bucce, increasing the home team's lead to a 6-2 margin heading into the fourth inning.

A passed ball brought home Wehiwa Aloy from third during the bottom of the fourth inning, increasing the Keys's advantage to five at 7-2 entering the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Aloy brought home an eighth run for Frederick on an RBI single to right field, taking the contest to the sixth with Frederick up by six at home.

The top of the sixth featured a two-run homer for the Cyclones to put the score at 8-4 mark, which stayed at the same mark heading into the eighth after both sides went off the board during the seventh inning.

During the top of the eighth, the Cyclones tied the game at eight apiece after trailing by six, but home runs in the bottom frame from Vance Honeycutt and Randal Diaz put the score back up to a two-run lead for Frederick at 10-8 going into the ninth on Independence Day.

Tyson Neighbors went on and pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning to secure the victory for Frederick, as they won game five of the series by a score of 10-8, taking a 3-2 lead in the six-game series on July 4.

The series finale between the Keys and Cyclones is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch Sunday afternoon for a rare Sunday night game at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game will feature Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley along with postgame fireworks presented by Potomac Edison.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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