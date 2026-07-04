Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Multiply the Power... Ryan McCoy recorded the 10th multi-homer game for a Hot Rods hitter this season on Friday. He leads the team with three multi-homer performances this season, in front of Theo Gillen (2), Connor Hujsak (2), Tom Poole (2), and Caden Bodine (1). The Hot Rods single-game franchise record for home runs in a game is three, set by Hill Alexander on August 13, 2021.

Fourth of July Flashback... Bowling Green has played 14 games on the fourth of July in team history. Overall, the team is 7-7 during the United States' birthday. The first ever fourth of July game in 2009 was postponed. The Hot Rods didn't win a game on the fourth until 2017, taking down the Dayton Dragons 5-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark. The last loss for the Hot Rods on the fourth was in 2021, falling to the Greensboro Grasshoppers in Kentucky.

Tony's Turn Up... Infielder Tony Santa Maria has enjoyed the week in Greensboro. In his first three games against the Grasshoppers, he is 7-for-14 (.500) with one double, one homer, and five RBI. Santa Maria's batting average has raised to .303, the highest his average has been since he was hitting .313 on April 18.

Connor's Continuation... On June 9, Connor Hujsak was promoted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Over 9 games with the Bulls, the outfielder hit .323 with two homers and seven RBI. On June 23, he returned to the Hot Rods. Since, Husjak is 19-for-43 (.442) with five doubles, two homers, and 10 RBI. Even with two weeks away from the Hot Rods, Husjak still leads the team with 17 homers.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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