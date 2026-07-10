Bowling Green Outlasts Hub City in 10-8 Slugfest

Published on July 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Ryan McCoy went 3-for-5 with a home run, while the Bowling Green Hot Rods (58-25, 11-7) bullpen allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings in a 10-8 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (39-45, 5-13) on Thursday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the top of the second against Spartanburgers starter David Davalillo. Carlos Colmenarez worked a one-out walk, and Jose Perez singled to right, putting runners on the corners. Juanfel Peguero reached on an error by Hub City first baseman Gleider Figuereo, scoring Colmenarez, making it 1-0. Aidan Smith stepped in and hit a three-run homer to left, creating a 4-0 Hot Rods lead.

Bowling Green plated another run in the top of the second against Davalillo. With one out, McCoy doubled, and Noah Myers brought him in with a base hit to right, giving Bowling Green a 5-0 advantage.

Three more runs came in to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the fourth against Spartanburgers reliever Kamdyn Perry. Connor Hujsak singled, stole second base, and advanced to third on an error from Figuereo. McCoy, Myers, and Colmenarez all doubled, plating three runs, increasing the margin to 8-0.

Hub City found the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Jose Urbina. Yeison Morrobel and Maxton Martin each hit a two-run homer, bringing the score to 8-4.

The Hot Rods added a run on a Nathan Flewelling sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, while Hector Osorio hit a three-run homer for the Spartanburgers in the bottom half, making it 9-7.

One more run scored for the Spartanburgers in the bottom of the sixth against Hot Rods reliever Mason Nichols. Martin hit a solo homer to right center, cutting the lead to one run, 9-8.

McCoy created an insurance run with a solo shot in the top of the eighth, pushing the Bowling Green advantage to 10-8.

Jadon Bercovich and Garrett Gainey combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief to close out the game, giving Bowling Green their fourth-straight win, 10-8.

Nichols (1-0) picked up the win, allowing four runs (one earned) on two hits, walking two and striking out two over 2.0 frames. Davalillo (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering five runs (four earned) on four hits over 2.1 innings while walking three and striking out four. Gainey (1) earned his first save of the season, tossing 1.0 hitless inning with one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jack Kartsonas (5-3, 4.80) against Hub City LHP Joe Adametz (2-5, 5.54).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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