Saturday's Game Off Due to Power Outage

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







First and foremost, Happy 4th of July to you all. We hope you're having a safe, happy, and healthy Independence Weekend on America's 250th birthday.

Last night, ShoreTown Ballpark, like so many throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties (and beyond), experienced an unprecedented storm that has left so many New Jersey residents and businesses without power. While we are thankful to the men and women that are working tirelessly to restore power, ShoreTown Ballpark still does not have power and we are unsure of the timeline to restore.

We would like to sincerely thank our Front Office and Gameday Staffs for their effort and hard work in securing the ballpark and keeping our fans safe during last night's extreme weather. We would also like to thank all of our fans that were both in attendance last night and so many more that have reached out to check in on all of us. Times like this reinforce the fact that we have the absolute best fans in Minor League Baseball. Thank you for your patience, thank you for your understanding, and thank you for working with our staff to ensure the safety of everyone in the ballpark last night.

Unfortunately, with no certain timeline for power restoration, plus the many new challenges that this has likely presented once the power is inevitably restored, we are forced at this point to cancel tonight's July 4th game. As of now, tomorrow's game, scheduled for a 1pm start, is still on as scheduled and will be one 9-inning game.

Due to the power outage, our phone system is also down and our staff is unable to answer calls. Your patience is appreciated. Once power is restored, we will be able to assist you.

Thank you again to all that have helped thus far or reached out with well-wishes for our staff and team. Your support means the world to us. We are working on plans to shift all of our planned festivities and will update everyone once those plans are set. Have a happy and healthy 4th of July, please celebrate responsibly, and be safe out there!







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