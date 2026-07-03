Mathison Homers But Claws Fall 8-4 on Thursday

Published on July 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Carter Mathison homered in the ninth inning but the BlueClaws fell 8-4 on Thursday to Rome.

The Emperors (5-7) have taken the first three this week from Jersey Shore (2-10). The BlueClaws have dropped six in a row overall.

Rome jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three run home run by Dixon Williams, his 10th of the year and second of the series. Later in the inning, Mason Guerra doubled in a run for a 4-0 lead.

Guerra's double was the last pitch thrown by Luke Gabrysh, who gave up four runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Rome added a run in the fourth on Guerra's eighth home run of the season, and also his second of the week.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the fourth on an RBI double from Carter Mathison. The Emperors tacked on two more in the seventh before a Devin Saltiban RBI double in the bottom of the eighth.

Carter Mathison smashed his sixth home run of the season, a two run shot in the ninth for Jersey Shore.

Rome starter Zach Royse (1-2) gave up one run in 5.2 innings to earn the win in his third High-A start.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Ramon Marquez starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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