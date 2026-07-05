Early Home Run Wins It for Rome, 2-0 on Sunday

Published on July 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Cam Caminiti threw six scoreless innings and Dallas Macias' two run home run in the second inning gave the Emperors a 2-0 win over the BlueClaws on Sunday.

Rome swept the five game series from Jersey Shore, who has now lost eight in a row.

The Emperors took the lead in the bottom of the second on a two run home run by Dallas Macias. It was Macias' second home run of the week, his first week in High-A after being promoted from Low-A Augusta on Tuesday.

Caminiti came out after six innings, allowing no runs on just four hits.

The BlueClaws went 0-11 with runners in scoring position and left the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

BlueClaws starter Tanner Gresham gave up two runs over five innings. Cam Hill threw two scoreless innings in relief, striking out four.

Tyler Pettorini, Devin Saltiban, and Daunte Stuart had hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws head to Frederick to start a series on Tuesday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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