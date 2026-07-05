Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







First Time in a Long Time... After Saturday's loss, the Hot Rods have lost their first series of the season. It is the first series loss for Bowling Green since August of 2025 when the Hot Rods dropped five games to the Rome Emperors in Georgia. Bowling Green has taken 11 of the first 14 series they have played this season, splitting with Rome and Greenville, with their only loss coming against Greensboro.

Multiply the Power... Ryan McCoy recorded the 10th multi-homer game for a Hot Rods hitter this season on Friday. He leads the team with three multi-homer performances this season, in front of Theo Gillen (2), Connor Hujsak (2), Tom Poole (2), and Caden Bodine (1). The Hot Rods single-game franchise record for home runs in a game is three, set by Hill Alexander on August 13, 2021.

Tony's Turn Up... Infielder Tony Santa Maria has enjoyed the week in Greensboro. In his first three games against the Grasshoppers, he is 8-for-19 (.421) with one double, one homer, and five RBI. Santa Maria's batting average has raised to .301, the highest his average has been since he was hitting .302 on May 31.

Connor's Continuation... On June 9, Connor Hujsak was promoted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Over 9 games with the Bulls, the outfielder hit .323 with two homers and seven RBI. On June 23, he returned to the Hot Rods. Since, Husjak is 20-for-47 (.426) with five doubles, three homers, and 12 RBI. Even with two weeks away from the Hot Rods, Husjak still leads the team with 18 homers.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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