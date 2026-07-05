Dash Jump out Early, Cruise Past Drive in Series Finale

Published on July 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (47-34) scored in each of the first three innings and never looked back, defeating the Greenville Drive (31-47) 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium.

The Dash pounded out 14 hits and received two home runs from Kaleb Freeman, while Ryan Burrowes finished with three RBIs to help Winston-Salem secure the series finale.

Winston-Salem wasted little time grabbing the lead in the opening inning. After Ely Brown drew a leadoff walk, Burrowes tripled into the left-center field gap to bring home the game's first run before Jeral Perez followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

Greenville answered with a solo home run from Isaiah Jackson in the second, but the Dash immediately responded. Burrowes delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the inning before Freeman launched a two-run homer in the third, stretching the lead to 6-1.

The Drive trimmed the deficit with solo home runs from Mason White in the fifth and Jackson in the eighth, but Freeman added a second blast of the afternoon in the fifth, and Burrowes collected another RBI single in the sixth to keep Greenville at arm's length.

Burrowes finished 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored, while Freeman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Brown reached base three times and scored twice as the Dash finished with 14 hits.

On the mound, Drew McDaniel struck out six over 3.2 innings before the Dash bullpen combined to allow just two runs across the final 5.1 innings. Jake Curtis earned the victory after recording the final out of the fifth inning, while the bullpen trio of Trey Cooper, Garrett Wright, and Mathias LaCombe closed out the win.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 5, 2026

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